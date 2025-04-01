Over 100 Injured in Fire After Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kuala Lumpur

Over 100 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 8:10 am local time in the Putra Heights area, located in the central Selangor state. The gas pipeline, owned by the state-run energy company Petronas, was the source of the explosion, which created a large fireball.

The fire quickly spread, posing a significant threat to nearby villages, especially during the public holiday for Eid celebrations. Local authorities reported that 112 individuals were injured in the blaze, with 63 requiring hospitalization due to burns, respiratory issues, and other injuries. At least 49 homes were also damaged in the fire, although no fatalities have been confirmed.

Efforts to rescue residents trapped in the affected area were underway, with some individuals receiving immediate medical treatment for burn injuries. According to the state's disaster management unit, 82 people had been rescued by the time the authorities provided an update. As a precautionary measure, the Chief Minister of Selangor announced that residents would be temporarily relocated to a nearby mosque while the situation was being brought under control.