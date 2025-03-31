Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds
The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day. A light to moderate northerly-northeasterly wind will blow, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 10°C, and around 7°C in Sofia. The high temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia expected to reach 10°C.
On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be cloudy with rainfall and a moderate to strong northerly wind. Highs will be between 10°C and 13°C. The sea temperature will range from 9°C to 10°C, and the waves will be at a height of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will also be cloudy with rainfall, and snow is expected above 1,500 meters. The wind will be strong from the easterly-northeasterly direction. Highs will be around 3°C at 1,200 meters and around 0°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
