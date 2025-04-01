Germany has deployed its first permanent military brigade abroad since World War II, sending 5,000 troops to Lithuania as part of NATO's bolstered presence on the alliance's eastern border. This marks a significant move for Berlin, which has traditionally avoided long-term foreign military commitments, according to Politico.

The newly formed 45th Armored Brigade was officially activated in a ceremony near Vilnius, with Brigadier General Christoph Huber taking temporary command. The German forces are expected to become fully operational by 2027, at which point they will relocate to a permanent base in Rudninkai, situated south of the Lithuanian capital. By the end of 2024, approximately 500 German troops are anticipated to be stationed in Lithuania.

This deployment is regarded as a strong political and strategic message, particularly given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the shifting security landscape across Europe. For Lithuania, which shares borders with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus, the presence of German troops is critical to its national security. It also serves as a reaffirmation of NATO’s commitment to the region.

The historical significance of this deployment cannot be overstated. The Baltic states have long been influenced by both Russian and German powers. From the Middle Ages, the Teutonic and Livonian Orders—military and ecclesiastical structures of German origin—ruled parts of what are now Lithuania and Latvia, bringing Christian and feudal systems to the area. Over time, the region was controlled by various powers, but German influence remained strong, especially among the ruling elites and in urban centers.

By the 19th century, the Baltic states were part of the Russian Empire, but German cultural and administrative dominance remained prominent. After a brief period of independence following World War I, the Soviet Union annexed the region in 1940, and during World War II, it was under German occupation. The Baltic states only regained true independence in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Now, nearly 80 years after the last German military presence in the region, the Bundeswehr is returning to the Baltics—not as occupiers, but as allies and protectors of European security. This marks a historic and symbolic shift in Germany's role in the region and highlights the growing trust between Germany and the Baltic states.