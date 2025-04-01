Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, though he will serve 5 years following an agreement with the prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred on November 4 of last year in a Sofia residence, where the man slashed his wife’s face and limbs, leaving her with four moderate bodily injuries. These included disfigurement, permanent difficulty in moving her right arm and leg, muscle damage, and a temporary life-threatening health issue caused by heavy blood loss. The woman required 58 surgical stitches to treat her wounds.

The crime took place under conditions of domestic violence, inflicted in an especially cruel and painful manner. Expert reports and witness testimonies pointed to the defendant, identified as Z.T., as the perpetrator of the attack. Despite having no previous criminal history, Z.T. was detained pending the investigation, which concluded in just three months, leading to the filing of an indictment.

The Sofia District Court found Z.T. guilty and handed down an effective sentence, which was reduced due to the shortened trial procedure. As a result, he will serve 5 years in prison. However, the ruling is not final and can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.