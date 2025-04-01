Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

Bulgaria's Restaurateurs Plan Nationwide Protests for Lower VAT
Restaurants in Bulgaria have organized protests to demand a return to the 9% VAT rate for the tourism sector,
A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, though he will serve 5 years following an agreement with the prosecutor's office.
The incident occurred on November 4 of last year in a Sofia residence, where the man slashed his wife’s face and limbs, leaving her with four moderate bodily injuries. These included disfigurement, permanent difficulty in moving her right arm and leg, muscle damage, and a temporary life-threatening health issue caused by heavy blood loss. The woman required 58 surgical stitches to treat her wounds.
The crime took place under conditions of domestic violence, inflicted in an especially cruel and painful manner. Expert reports and witness testimonies pointed to the defendant, identified as Z.T., as the perpetrator of the attack. Despite having no previous criminal history, Z.T. was detained pending the investigation, which concluded in just three months, leading to the filing of an indictment.
The Sofia District Court found Z.T. guilty and handed down an effective sentence, which was reduced due to the shortened trial procedure. As a result, he will serve 5 years in prison. However, the ruling is not final and can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.
The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva
The investigation into the tragic deaths of two children in the Sofia village of Vakarel has concluded, determining that their mother, 33-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ksenia Plachkova
A 30-year-old woman from Yambol was severely beaten and held captive for four days by a man she had been dating for only two weeks
Customs officers at Burgas port have uncovered over 40 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador
The hometown of Captain Marin Marinov, Yambol, is mourning his loss, with friends and relatives demanding stronger state involvement in clarifying the circumstances of his death in the Gaza Strip
The identity of the Bulgarian who died at the UN base in Gaza has been revealed
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase