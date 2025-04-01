BG-Alert System Fails Again to Send Messages During Test

Society | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:32
Bulgaria: BG-Alert System Fails Again to Send Messages During Test

The BG-Alert early warning system for disasters and emergencies once again failed to send messages to citizens in Bulgaria during its scheduled test today. At 11 a.m., only the sirens were activated, but a large number of people did not receive the expected SMS notifications, according to reports.

The test announcement had stated that messages from the BG Alert system would be sent out. However, similar issues were observed during the previous system test in October, when most users did not receive notifications. At the time, the Ministry of Interior claimed that messages had been successfully sent to 98% of citizens but required a special setting on mobile devices to be received. The Ministry assured that in the event of an actual emergency, such settings would not be necessary.

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection," addressed the issue at a briefing. He stated that 98% of mobile operator cells in Bulgaria correctly transmitted the message, while 2% failed to respond. Despite this, many users still did not receive alerts during the test.

Dzhartov explained that mobile phone settings play a crucial role in receiving test messages. Many devices have the test channel disabled by default, requiring manual activation. Other reasons for missing the notification include devices being in airplane mode, incompatibility with such messages, or a lack of Internet and mobile signal at the time of transmission.

According to Dzhartov, the test yielded a high success rate. He noted that telecom operators should also provide input regarding why 2% of cells failed to send messages. However, he clarified that the Ministry of Interior does not have the authority to mandate mobile operators to install signal cells in specific areas.

Currently, 85 municipalities and six regional administrations have personnel trained to operate the BG Alert system. Additional training sessions are planned for 20 more individuals, bringing the total number of trained users to 129. However, Dzhartov emphasized that local authorities are not obligated to train their representatives or utilize the system.

As for the national early warning siren system, which was also tested today, the results of that test have yet to be compiled and analyzed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: alert, warning, system, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Restaurateurs Plan Nationwide Protests for Lower VAT

Restaurants in Bulgaria have organized protests to demand a return to the 9% VAT rate for the tourism sector,

Business | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi, a Saudi journalist and human rights activist, has been unlawfully detained in Bulgaria despite a court ruling mandating his release

Politics | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Cash Registers in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Euros Under New Rules

Bulgaria’s cash register system is set to undergo significant changes

Business | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46

Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds

The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Crime | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:32

Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy

Society » Health | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds

The weather in Bulgaria on April 2 will be predominantly cloudy with rain showers throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy

Society » Health | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53

The Great Sofia Flood of 1933: The April Fool's Hoax That Fooled a City

On April 1, 1933, Sofia residents awoke to shocking headlines claiming the city was being engulfed by floodwaters

Society » Culture | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05

Bulgaria to Conduct Nationwide "BG ALERT" Test After 11 A.M. Today

The nationwide testing of the "BG ALERT" disaster and accident warning system will take place today after 11 a.m.

Society | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

Sofia’s Blue Zone to Become Red: Higher Parking Fees and New Rules Ahead

Sofia's Blue Zone parking area may soon be reclassified as a Red Zone

Society | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32

April 1 Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain, Fog, and Cloudy Condition

The weather in Bulgaria on April 1 will be generally overcast

Society » Environment | March 31, 2025, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria