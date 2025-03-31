Varna Airport Welcomes Low-Cost Airline’s Growth: More Flights, New Destinations! (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria. The airline celebrated this milestone with an official event, coinciding with the first flight from Abu Dhabi to Varna. This marks a significant step in Wizz Air's ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and provide passengers with more travel options.

The airline also announced the resumption of three routes from Varna to Frankfurt-Hahn, Nuremberg, and Tel Aviv, along with an increase in the frequency of five existing routes. Additionally, starting April 29, Wizz Air will introduce a new twice-weekly year-round service to Leipzig, which will be the first such connection from Varna to the German city. With this latest addition, Wizz Air now operates a total of eight aircraft in Bulgaria.

The new Abu Dhabi-Varna route, which operates three times a week, reflects the airline’s commitment to expanding its Bulgarian network and providing more direct international connections. Tickets for this route, along with other services, are available for purchase on Wizz Air’s website and mobile app.

From April 14, passengers traveling from Varna will have more flight options to popular destinations, including Berlin, Dortmund, Memmingen, Hamburg, and Brussels Charleroi. These frequency increases aim to improve travel convenience for both leisure and business passengers. Ticket prices for these routes start at competitive rates, further supporting Wizz Air’s goal of offering affordable travel.

The expansion was welcomed by key industry figures and local officials, who emphasized the positive impact on regional tourism and economic development. Among those present at the official event were Alexa Weber, Wizz Air’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Dr. Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, Prof. Dr. Andriyana Andreeva, Regional Governor of Varna, and Snezhana Apostolova, Deputy Mayor of Varna. They expressed their support for Wizz Air’s continued growth in Bulgaria and highlighted the significance of the new routes for the Northeastern region of the country.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, stated that the addition of a second aircraft in Varna underscores the airline’s dedication to expanding its network, supporting the local economy, and improving connectivity. She also noted that this move would contribute to job creation in the region, enhancing Varna’s status as a key travel hub.

Dr. Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, highlighted the strategic importance of Wizz Air’s expanded operations, particularly the Abu Dhabi route. He noted that reconnecting the Black Sea region with the Persian Gulf has been a long-term goal, and Wizz Air’s initiative marks a crucial step in achieving this.

Since establishing its Varna base in 2017, Wizz Air has transported over four million passengers to and from the city, linking them to 13 destinations across six countries. The airline continues to focus on expanding its route network and increasing frequency on high-demand routes, reinforcing its position as a leading carrier in Bulgaria.

With the latest enhancements, Wizz Air aims to provide more convenient and affordable travel options while contributing to the overall development of Varna as an international gateway.

NEW ROUTES

Route Frequency Prices from** Starts from Varna – Abu Dhabi Monday, Wednesday, Friday 142.99 BGN March 31, 2025 Varna – Leipzig Tuesday, Saturday 50.99 BGN April 29, 2025 Varna – Frankfurt-Hahn Monday, Wednesday, Friday 50.99 BGN April 14, 2025 Varna – Nuremberg Monday, Wednesday, Friday 50.99 BGN Varna – Tel Aviv Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 134.99 BGN

FLIGHT FREQUENCY UPDATE