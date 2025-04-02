Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy, according to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air. The helicopter is set to travel to Thessaloniki, Greece, before proceeding to its final destination at the HEMS regional base in Sliven.

Its arrival is expected by the end of the week, adding to the two helicopters already delivered by the Italian manufacturer Leonardo. Bulgaria plans to establish a complete system with eight emergency helicopters by April 2026, as stated last year by Dimcho Dobrev, executive director of Bulgaria Heli Med Service.

Between January 1 and March 21, 2025, the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air conducted 16 missions, all classified under the most severe emergency triage category. Fourteen were secondary hospital-to-hospital transfers, while two were primary missions from accident sites to medical facilities. The primary causes of patient transport included trauma from road accidents, altitude injuries, and workplace incidents.

The youngest airlifted patient was a five-month-old baby, while the oldest was 74 years old. The Center emphasized that all missions were successfully executed due to the coordinated efforts of Bulgaria Heli Med Service, emergency medical care centers, and medical facilities.