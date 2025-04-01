Bulgaria Extends Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainian Refugees Until May 2025

The Bulgarian government has decided to extend its humanitarian aid program for Ukrainian refugees by another month, until May 1, 2025. The proposal, put forward by the National Operational Headquarters (NOSH) led by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, was approved by the Council of Ministers following media inquiries.

During this extension, humanitarian assistance will continue to be provided to Ukrainian citizens, with support varying depending on the type of accommodation they are using. The extra month will also allow time to finalize a new program aimed at integrating Ukrainian refugees more effectively into Bulgarian society.

The new program, which will build upon existing support mechanisms, will focus on the long-term inclusion of Ukrainian citizens into the country’s social and economic structures. Several key institutions will be involved in developing and implementing the program, including the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Interior. International and non-governmental organizations will also play a role in providing legal, psychological, and social support to displaced persons.

Further details regarding the new program will be shared once it has been officially approved by the Council of Ministers.