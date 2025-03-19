Serbia Faces Economic Pressures and Potential Government Change, Experts Warn

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10
Bulgaria: Serbia Faces Economic Pressures and Potential Government Change, Experts Warn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Research has indicated that Serbia is likely to experience a slowdown in GDP growth this year, alongside potential political changes, BGNES reports. The institute's economist for the Balkans, Branimir Jovanovic, stated that the final economic forecasts are still being prepared, but adjustments will be made to reduce Serbia’s growth expectations for 2025 while projecting an increase for the following two years. He attributed this revision to ongoing protests and expected political shifts, suggesting that a change in government could take place by late 2025 or early 2026, which may subsequently boost economic growth. Additionally, global economic uncertainties, particularly trade tensions, are influencing the outlook.

Meanwhile, Serbia’s central bank, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS), has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market to stabilize the dinar against the euro. Over the first two months of 2025, the NBS sold a total of 745 million euros in foreign reserves, with net sales of 420 million euros in January and 325 million euros in February. This contrasts with its approach last year when it purchased 2.7 billion euros to strengthen the currency. The dinar has depreciated slightly to 117.2 per euro, and while further weakening is anticipated, Jovanovic noted that it is unlikely to exceed 117.5. He emphasized that despite the economic challenges, Serbia’s foreign exchange reserves remain at a solid level.

The Serbian government is expected to issue significant debt this year, with plans for up to 2 billion euros in Eurobonds, 2.1 billion euros in domestic bonds, and 3.1 billion euros in commercial borrowing. These measures could place additional strain on the country's already substantial public debt, particularly in relation to GDP. Since a decline in GDP automatically increases the debt-to-GDP ratio, concerns have been raised about Serbia’s ability to maintain fiscal stability. Notably, the government carried out two domestic bond issuances during recent protests.

Despite the economic pressures, Serbia’s fiscal position remains relatively stable. Jovanovic noted that while the budget deficit is expected to exceed previous estimates, it is unlikely to surpass 3 percent of GDP. Public debt is projected to rise by 1 to 2 percentage points but should remain below the 60 percent threshold. However, the country’s budgetary situation has been impacted by unplanned expenditures, including student loans, increased education salaries, tuition fee support, and sanctions imposed on the country’s energy sector. Given Serbia’s consultative agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which stipulates that public debt should remain below 50 percent of GDP, it remains to be seen whether this limit will be breached, as reported by Nova Ekonomiya.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, GDP, economy

Related Articles:

Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia

World » Southeast Europe | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 07:55

Historic Protest in Serbia: Hundreds of Thousands Demand Government Accountability

Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Belgrade on Saturday in what has been described as Serbia's largest protest ever

World » Southeast Europe | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:11

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 07:53

Tear Gas and Turmoil: Opposition MPs Disrupt Serbian Assembly Session

Serbia’s parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers clashed with security personnel, hurled smoke grenades and tear gas

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Vucic Attacks Bulgarian-Origin Journalist, Ignites Backlash in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recently targeted Lidija Georgiev, a journalist from Serbian public broadcaster RTS

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Now Internationally Wanted

Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska

World » Southeast Europe | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:32

Turkey’s Opposition Nominates Imamoglu for Presidency Amid Widespread Unrest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, has been officially nominated as the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 13:54

Clashes Continue in Istanbul After Opposition Leader Jailed

For the fifth consecutive night, Istanbul has been gripped by violent protests following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2025, Monday // 09:22

Tensions Escalate in Turkey as Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, leading to clashes with police in several cities

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia

World » Southeast Europe | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 10:16

North Macedonia Mourns Kocani Fire Victims as Investigation Unfolds

A seven-day period of mourning has been declared in North Macedonia in memory of the victims of the tragic fire that broke out at the Pulse disco in Kocani

World » Southeast Europe | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria