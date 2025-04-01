UN Adviser: The Death of Marin Marinov Was No Accident

The death of Bulgarian national Marin Marinov was not a mere accident, according to Miroslav Zafirov, a diplomat and political advisor to the UN mission in Israel. Speaking on BNT, Zafirov expressed confidence that the circumstances surrounding the incident were well understood and that an official announcement on the matter would be made soon. He emphasized that this was neither a random event nor an unfortunate accident.

Zafirov extended his condolences to Marinov's family, highlighting that he was a person of great integrity. He noted that working in a conflict zone inherently carries risks and that all UN employees in such areas have specific rights and obligations tied to their roles.

Regarding the investigation, Zafirov stated that there is no need for Bulgaria to conduct its own probe, despite calls from Marinov’s relatives and friends. He assured that two independent investigative groups—one from the Israeli state and another from the UN—were already conducting a thorough examination of the incident.

He underlined that Bulgarian institutions had maintained continuous contact with the UN representation in Israel from the moment of the incident on March 19 until now. The seriousness of the event, given the casualties and injuries sustained, necessitated a detailed inquiry. He reassured that the findings would soon be made official and shared with Bulgarian authorities.

Zafirov dismissed any notion that the case had been handled with a lack of interest or responsibility. He acknowledged that speculation and assumptions had emerged in Bulgaria, some of which might be used for political purposes. However, he expressed hope that the official investigation results would provide clarity and put an end to any uncertainties surrounding the incident.