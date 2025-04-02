Trump Warns Putin: New Sanctions Loom if Ukraine Deal Fails

World » UKRAINE | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12
US President Donald Trump has stated that he does not rule out imposing secondary sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to meet his commitments, though he expressed confidence that the Russian leader would follow through on the deal. Speaking with journalists at the White House, Trump emphasized his desire to see an agreement that would prevent further loss of life among Russian and Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Trump acknowledged that while he does not want to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil, he would not hesitate to do so if he believed Putin was not fulfilling his obligations. He maintained that both sides must adhere to their commitments and noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was attempting to renegotiate aspects of a mineral deal, without mentioning that the U.S. had previously put forward an alternative version of the agreement at the last moment.

During his remarks, Trump reiterated his claim that the United States had provided Ukraine with $350 billion in assistance, contrasting this with the $100 billion contributed by European nations, which he suggested they were now attempting to reclaim. He indicated that the mineral deal with Ukraine was intended to help the U.S. recover some of these expenditures.

Additionally, Trump addressed the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership, stating that its exclusion from the alliance was likely a key factor in the war’s outbreak. He also rejected a proposal from Putin to establish an interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN and multiple countries, a move the U.S. Department of State confirmed. According to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the Trump administration is focused on achieving a full ceasefire and bringing both parties to the negotiating table for a lasting resolution.

Bruce clarified that Russia's proposal for a temporary administration was not well received by Trump, emphasizing that Ukraine is a constitutional democracy where governance is determined by its constitution and the will of its people. Washington remains committed to facilitating negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to reach a sustainable settlement.

Trump previously voiced frustration with Putin for suggesting the idea of an interim administration, threatening additional sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow did not engage in negotiations and halt hostilities in Ukraine. He also announced plans to speak with Putin again within the week to discuss the ongoing conflict.

In a related development, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after meeting with Trump in Florida, suggested that April 20 could serve as a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire before new sanctions are imposed. Meanwhile, Trump warned Zelensky of serious consequences should he decide to withdraw from the mineral deal, reinforcing the significance of the agreement in the broader geopolitical landscape.

