Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Political Scandal

World | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:52
Bulgaria: Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Political Scandal

Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday, accusing the Russian embassy in Chisinau of facilitating the escape of a pro-Kremlin lawmaker to avoid his arrest on charges of illegal political financing, Euractiv reports. The move is the latest in a series of accusations from Moldova’s pro-European government, which claims Moscow is interfering in its domestic affairs—allegations that Russia denies.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu criticized Russia’s involvement, calling it an unacceptable intrusion into the country’s judicial system. “Imagine if Moldova interfered in Russia’s justice system,” Sandu said in an interview with Radio Moldova. However, Russia’s ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, dismissed the allegations as baseless, and the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would retaliate with reciprocal measures.

Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) released surveillance footage showing Alexander Nesterovsky entering the Russian embassy in the Moldovan capital on March 18. The following day, a court sentenced him in absentia to 12 years in prison for illegally channeling funds to a pro-Russian party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor. These funds were allegedly used to influence the 2023 local elections, the upcoming 2024 presidential race, and a national referendum on Moldova’s bid to join the European Union. Nesterovsky has denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.

According to SIS, Nesterovsky was later driven in a white car bearing diplomatic plates to the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. SIS director Alexandru Musteata characterized the incident as part of a broader strategy of hybrid aggression against Moldova.

The Moldovan government, which has set a goal of joining the EU by 2030, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the former Soviet republic. The upcoming parliamentary elections in the fall are expected to serve as a key test for the ruling party’s pro-European policies.

Separately, Moldovan authorities last week detained Yevgenia Gutsul, the pro-Russian leader of Moldova’s Gagauzia region, on similar charges of illegal political financing. She was taken into custody while attempting to leave the country and has since been ordered to remain in detention for at least 30 days. Gutsul, who also claims the charges are politically motivated, has sought international support, recently appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump for moral and political backing after making similar pleas to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On the same day Moldova expelled the Russian diplomats, another lawmaker, Irina Lozovan, was sentenced to six years in prison on similar charges. Authorities say Lozovan is currently on the run, further intensifying political tensions in the country.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moldova, Russian, Kremlin, diplomats

Related Articles:

Six Russian Tourists Die as Submarine Sinks Near Egypt’s Hurghada

Six Russian tourists lost their lives on Thursday when a submarine carrying passengers on an underwater excursion near Hurghada, Egypt, sank

World | March 28, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Gagauzia’s Leader Appeals to Putin for Help After Arrest in Moldova

The head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul, who was detained in Chisinau, has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene

World | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:13

BBC Uncovers Identities of Two Bulgarian Women in Russian Spy Network

Two Bulgarian women who were involved in a Russian spy network operating from the UK have been identified for the first time through a BBC investigation

Politics | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:37

Austrian Authorities Uncover Bulgarian Link in Russian Disinformation Campaign

Austrian authorities have uncovered a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign in the country, linked to espionage allegations against a Bulgarian citizen

Politics | March 24, 2025, Monday // 12:14

Bulgaria’s Revival Party Calls for Vote of No Confidence Over Russia Policy

The pro-Russian party "Revival" has submitted a vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, citing what they describe as systemic failures in Bulgaria's foreign policy

Politics | March 24, 2025, Monday // 10:10

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Val Kilmer, Iconic Actor of 'Batman' and 'The Doors,' Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:30

White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs

The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

Israeli Forces Launch New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:17

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16

Over 100 Injured in Fire After Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kuala Lumpur

Over 100 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur

World | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:22

Serbia Faces Economic Pressures and Potential Government Change, Experts Warn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Research has indicated that Serbia is likely to experience a slowdown in GDP growth this year, alongside potential political changes

World » Southeast Europe | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria