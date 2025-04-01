EU Pays the Price: Corruption Costs 6% of GDP Annually, Zaharieva Warns

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:01
Bulgaria: EU Pays the Price: Corruption Costs 6% of GDP Annually, Zaharieva Warns

European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva warned that corruption poses a significant economic burden, costing the European Union up to 6% of its GDP annually. Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she emphasized that corruption not only damages economies but also erodes democratic values, transparency, and the integrity of institutions.

Zaharieva highlighted that corruption is a hidden crime with widespread consequences, weakening public trust in governance and distancing citizens from democracy. She stressed that its impact is felt collectively by taxpayers and that it undermines the state's ability to function effectively and provide necessary support.

She also pointed out that in 2023, the European Commission proposed updated rules to enhance anti-corruption measures. Negotiations are currently ongoing for a directive aimed at strengthening the EU’s framework against corruption.

During the debate on democratic pluralism and transparency, Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev from "We Continue the Change" and the "Renew Europe" group urged EU institutions to closely follow the European Public Prosecutor’s Office's investigation into Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva for alleged illegal activities. Minchev condemned any violation of judicial independence, arguing that it directly undermines justice and weakens the fight against high-level corruption.

