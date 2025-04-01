EU Pays the Price: Corruption Costs 6% of GDP Annually, Zaharieva Warns

White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs
The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling
European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva warned that corruption poses a significant economic burden, costing the European Union up to 6% of its GDP annually. Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she emphasized that corruption not only damages economies but also erodes democratic values, transparency, and the integrity of institutions.
Zaharieva highlighted that corruption is a hidden crime with widespread consequences, weakening public trust in governance and distancing citizens from democracy. She stressed that its impact is felt collectively by taxpayers and that it undermines the state's ability to function effectively and provide necessary support.
She also pointed out that in 2023, the European Commission proposed updated rules to enhance anti-corruption measures. Negotiations are currently ongoing for a directive aimed at strengthening the EU’s framework against corruption.
During the debate on democratic pluralism and transparency, Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev from "We Continue the Change" and the "Renew Europe" group urged EU institutions to closely follow the European Public Prosecutor’s Office's investigation into Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva for alleged illegal activities. Minchev condemned any violation of judicial independence, arguing that it directly undermines justice and weakens the fight against high-level corruption.
Germany has deployed its first permanent military brigade abroad since World War II, sending 5,000 troops to Lithuania
Marine Le Pen has been barred from running in France's 2027 presidential election following a court ruling on an embezzlement case
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the three core pillars of Europe’s strategy in response to ongoing US tariffs
Five people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Spain on Monday
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde recently discussed the potential for a trade war between the European Union and the United States
Marine Le Pen has been convicted of misappropriating public funds, resulting in a five-year ban from running for public office, a Paris court ruled on Monday
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase