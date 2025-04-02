On April 1, 1933, Sofia residents awoke to shocking headlines claiming the city was being engulfed by floodwaters. The disaster, allegedly caused by a catastrophic failure of the Rila water supply system, was described in vivid detail by the satirical newspaper "Shturets," which had carefully orchestrated an elaborate April Fool’s prank.

According to the report, a powerful underground tremor at dawn caused massive fissures near the city zoo, releasing uncontrollable geysers of water that flooded streets and homes. As the water level rose rapidly, panicked citizens were said to have fled towards Tsar Osvoboditel Square, only to find it already submerged. The article described a dramatic rescue effort, with quick-thinking university guards guiding desperate residents to higher ground near the Academy of Arts.

The fictional account blamed the supposed flood on an early and unintended release of water from the Rila reservoir, which had overwhelmed the city's yet-incomplete water supply infrastructure. The city's fire chief, Yuri Zakharchuk, was depicted heroically trying to organize rescue efforts, while members of the Sea Conspiracy—a real organization—were said to have navigated Sofia’s newly formed "canals" using boats from Borisova Gradina lake.

One of the most outlandish elements of the hoax was the fate of Sofia’s mayor, who, according to the report, was swept away in his bed by the rushing waters, heading towards the Iskar Gorge. Zakharchuk, determined to save him, purportedly dove into the flood and swam in pursuit, vowing to reach him within seconds. Readers eager for updates were humorously directed to another newspaper, "Svobodna Rech," whose "special correspondent" had supposedly set out by boat to locate the missing mayor.

Another fabricated catastrophe involved renowned writer and women's rights activist Anna Karima, who, according to the joke, was tragically devoured by a tiger that had escaped from the flooded zoo. The article claimed the tiger bore a grudge against her due to an unfortunate incident where it had accidentally eaten a page from one of her plays, resulting in severe stomach distress. The satire painted the tiger as a vengeful creature that, after attacking Karima in a café, calmly swam away into the unknown.

The newspaper’s creative exaggerations did not stop there. The following year, they targeted Karima again, this time placing her in an absurd scenario where she and her colleagues were accidentally turned into pastrami at Sofia’s newly opened slaughterhouse. Another sensational headline falsely claimed Adolf Hitler had made a secret visit to Sofia, adding to the growing list of the publication’s legendary April Fool’s jokes.

This elaborate prank, masterminded by the artist, cartoonist, and humorist Rayko Aleksiev, creator of "Shturets," remains a memorable example of classic satirical journalism in Bulgaria’s history. While the fabricated disaster caused no real harm, it showcased the enduring power of humor—even in times of uncertainty—and reinforced the old adage that sometimes, laughter truly is the best way to endure life’s challenges.