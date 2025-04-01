China Conducts Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

Germany's Spy Agency Points to Wuhan Lab as COVID-19 Origin
Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, reportedly concluded in 2020 that there was an 80% to 90% probability that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic
China's military launched joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan on Tuesday, describing the move as a "stern warning." Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense condemned the drills, calling them irrational and a threat to regional peace.
Taiwan's defense ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding territorial sovereignty, stating on X: "We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, we remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty."
The exercises come shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his first visit to Asia, pledged to counter what he termed as "China's aggression."
China's Eastern Theater Command announced that the drills aim to "close in" on Taiwan from multiple directions. The focus is on sea-air combat readiness patrols, seizing operational superiority, attacking maritime and ground targets, and blocking key areas and sea routes. The statement described the maneuvers as "a stern warning and forceful deterrence against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces" and called them a "legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity."
Taiwan's military reported detecting 19 Chinese naval vessels around the island as of 6 a.m. local time, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, which entered Taiwan's response zone on March 29. Taiwan's defense ministry accused China of escalating military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, increasing threats to regional stability. The ministry emphasized that Taiwan's armed forces remain committed to "no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes," responding carefully to gray-zone harassment while ensuring national security.
Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu denounced the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible," asserting they threaten not only Taiwan but also regional stability. "It came without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker," Wu stated on X.
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been rising, with recent incidents exacerbating the situation. In late February, Taiwan detained the crew of a Chinese cargo ship suspected of cutting an undersea internet cable, marking the second such event in recent months. These incidents add to the already heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing.
Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles
The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling
Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza
A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine
Over 100 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur
The Vienna Institute for International Economic Research has indicated that Serbia is likely to experience a slowdown in GDP growth this year, alongside potential political changes
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase