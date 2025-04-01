China Conducts Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China's military launched joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan on Tuesday, describing the move as a "stern warning." Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense condemned the drills, calling them irrational and a threat to regional peace.

Taiwan's defense ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding territorial sovereignty, stating on X: "We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, we remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty."

The exercises come shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his first visit to Asia, pledged to counter what he termed as "China's aggression."

China's Eastern Theater Command announced that the drills aim to "close in" on Taiwan from multiple directions. The focus is on sea-air combat readiness patrols, seizing operational superiority, attacking maritime and ground targets, and blocking key areas and sea routes. The statement described the maneuvers as "a stern warning and forceful deterrence against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces" and called them a "legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity."

Taiwan's military reported detecting 19 Chinese naval vessels around the island as of 6 a.m. local time, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, which entered Taiwan's response zone on March 29. Taiwan's defense ministry accused China of escalating military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, increasing threats to regional stability. The ministry emphasized that Taiwan's armed forces remain committed to "no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes," responding carefully to gray-zone harassment while ensuring national security.

Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu denounced the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible," asserting they threaten not only Taiwan but also regional stability. "It came without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker," Wu stated on X.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been rising, with recent incidents exacerbating the situation. In late February, Taiwan detained the crew of a Chinese cargo ship suspected of cutting an undersea internet cable, marking the second such event in recent months. These incidents add to the already heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing.