China Conducts Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

World | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 09:01
Bulgaria: China Conducts Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

China's military launched joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan on Tuesday, describing the move as a "stern warning." Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense condemned the drills, calling them irrational and a threat to regional peace.

Taiwan's defense ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding territorial sovereignty, stating on X: "We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations. We firmly oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Standing guard at the forefront of freedom and democracy, we remain steadfast in defending our territorial sovereignty."

The exercises come shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his first visit to Asia, pledged to counter what he termed as "China's aggression."

China's Eastern Theater Command announced that the drills aim to "close in" on Taiwan from multiple directions. The focus is on sea-air combat readiness patrols, seizing operational superiority, attacking maritime and ground targets, and blocking key areas and sea routes. The statement described the maneuvers as "a stern warning and forceful deterrence against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces" and called them a "legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity."

Taiwan's military reported detecting 19 Chinese naval vessels around the island as of 6 a.m. local time, including the aircraft carrier Shandong, which entered Taiwan's response zone on March 29. Taiwan's defense ministry accused China of escalating military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, increasing threats to regional stability. The ministry emphasized that Taiwan's armed forces remain committed to "no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes," responding carefully to gray-zone harassment while ensuring national security.

Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu denounced the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible," asserting they threaten not only Taiwan but also regional stability. "It came without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker," Wu stated on X.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been rising, with recent incidents exacerbating the situation. In late February, Taiwan detained the crew of a Chinese cargo ship suspected of cutting an undersea internet cable, marking the second such event in recent months. These incidents add to the already heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: exercises, China, Taiwan

Related Articles:

Germany's Spy Agency Points to Wuhan Lab as COVID-19 Origin

Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, reportedly concluded in 2020 that there was an 80% to 90% probability that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic

Society » Health | March 14, 2025, Friday // 17:28

China, Russia, Iran Urge End to Sanctions, Advocate for Diplomatic Talks with US

China, Russia, and Iran have called for an end to all “illegal and unilateral sanctions” against Tehran, urging the abandonment of “threats of force”

World | March 14, 2025, Friday // 12:47

China’s Response to U.S. Tariffs: ‘We’ll Fight Until the End’

China has strongly responded to the United States’ decision to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, labeling the U.S. accusation that China is to blame for the fentanyl crisis

World | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03

NATO Strengthens Eastern Defense: Massive Military Drills in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece

Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece are hosting large-scale military exercises to test the readiness of NATO’s newest rapid reaction force

Politics » Defense | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 13:19

Trump Confirms Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China as Retaliation Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the planned tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will proceed as scheduled

World | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 08:41

Zelensky Pushes for US Security Deal While Russia Seeks to Align China on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his recent meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Val Kilmer, Iconic Actor of 'Batman' and 'The Doors,' Dies at 65

Val Kilmer, the versatile actor known for his portrayals of iconic figures such as Batman and Jim Morrison, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in Los Angeles

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:30

White House Confirms Instant Implementation of Trump’s New Tariffs

The White House announced that President Trump's newly planned tariffs will take effect immediately following their official unveiling

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

Israeli Forces Launch New Offensive in Gaza Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operation in Gaza

World | April 2, 2025, Wednesday // 09:17

73% of Ukrainians View Trump Negatively, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows a dramatic shift in the perception of U.S. President Donald Trump in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 18:16

Over 100 Injured in Fire After Gas Pipeline Explosion in Kuala Lumpur

Over 100 people were injured in a fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur

World | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:22

Serbia Faces Economic Pressures and Potential Government Change, Experts Warn

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Research has indicated that Serbia is likely to experience a slowdown in GDP growth this year, alongside potential political changes

World » Southeast Europe | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria