Bulgaria to Conduct Nationwide "BG ALERT" Test After 11 A.M. Today

Society | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Conduct Nationwide "BG ALERT" Test After 11 A.M. Today

The nationwide testing of the "BG ALERT" disaster and accident warning system will take place today after 11 a.m., sending a test message to mobile phones across Bulgaria. The notification will be available in both Bulgarian and English and will be accompanied by a distinct sound signal.

Simultaneously, between 11 and 11:30 a.m., sirens from the National Early Warning and Notification System will be activated in major regional cities, selected municipalities, and settlements within a 30-kilometer radius of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The test aims to assess the system's efficiency in alerting the population in case of emergencies.

