Deadly Coal Mine Blast in Spain: Five Killed, Four Injured in Asturias

Five people lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a coal mine in northern Spain on Monday, emergency services reported. The incident occurred at the Cerredo mine in Degana, prompting an immediate response from firefighters, mining rescue teams, and police.

The Asturias regional government confirmed that two of the injured were transported to Ponferrada, a city in the neighboring Castilla y León region, for medical care. Another injured individual, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Cangas del Narcea in Asturias. Two people emerged unscathed from the accident, according to emergency services.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez extended his condolences to the families of those who perished and expressed gratitude to the emergency workers involved in the rescue operation. In a post on X, he wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the mine accident in Degana, Asturias. And I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Thanks to the emergency services working on the rescue efforts."