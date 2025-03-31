Ukraine Marks Three Years Since Bucha’s Liberation as Trump’s Adviser Visits War-Torn Towns

Ukraine Marks Three Years Since Bucha's Liberation as Trump's Adviser Visits War-Torn Towns

Ukraine marked the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation with a solemn commemoration attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and officials from nearly 20 countries. The presidential couple honored the memory of the victims by placing candles at the memorial on the grounds of the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called and All Saints. Representatives from parliaments across Europe, including Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Croatia, Czechia, Sweden, and the European Parliament, were present, alongside Ukrainian government officials and local authorities.

Bucha endured 33 days of occupation by Russian forces from February 27 to March 31, 2022. In this time, Russian troops killed 561 civilians, including 12 children. The massacre became one of the most notorious war crimes of Russia’s invasion, with harrowing accounts of torture, execution, and sexual violence against Ukrainian civilians. The liberation of Bucha, along with neighboring towns such as Borodianka and Irpin, signified a critical turning point, as Russian forces failed to encircle Kyiv and were forced to retreat from the capital’s outskirts.

Meanwhile, Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Ukraine and toured the areas liberated from Russian occupation in 2022. The visit was initiated by Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, Moshe Azman, who took Burns to Bucha, Borodianka, and Irpin. Speaking about his visit, Burns emphasized the gravity of the war, calling it an issue beyond political divides in the U.S. He highlighted the crimes committed by Russian forces, including the abduction of Ukrainian children, sexual violence against women, and the execution of civilians. Burns also condemned Russia’s targeted persecution of religious communities but praised Ukraine’s commitment to religious freedom.

Burns, who leads the Harvest Praise & Worship Center in South Carolina, has been a staunch supporter of Trump since 2016. He was previously described by Time Magazine as “Donald Trump’s Top Pastor.” During his visit, he shared insights from Ukrainian soldiers, noting that they were not seeking financial aid but rather more weapons and fighter jets to defend against ongoing Russian attacks.

Trump’s administration has taken a more cautious stance on Ukraine compared to his predecessor. While his government has temporarily paused military and intelligence support for Kyiv, Trump has portrayed himself as a leader with a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine, for its part, has agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, conditional on Russia’s participation. However, Moscow has thus far refused to accept the terms and instead pushed for major concessions from the U.S. in exchange for partial ceasefire agreements.

Azman expressed hope that Burns’ visit would amplify Ukraine’s voice within the new U.S. administration, emphasizing the importance of having someone with access to key decision-makers relay the realities of the war to Washington.

