Business » ENERGY | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:22
From April 1: Major Job Cuts as Bulgaria's Second-Largest Coal Plant Closes

The second-largest coal-fired power plant in Bulgaria, TPP "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3," is set to shut down operations starting tomorrow, marking the end of its short winter work period. As a result, the first wave of job cuts has begun, with 130 out of 160 employees receiving termination notices on February 1. The layoffs primarily affect workers from the Stara Zagora region, an area already struggling with the decline of the coal industry, according to Luben Georgiev from the Labor Bureau.

For months, the government, which holds a 27% stake in the plant, has been searching for a solution—whether by securing temporary employment for the affected workers or by attracting a new investor. However, there has been no public update on any progress. At the end of February, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov stated in Parliament that negotiations were still ongoing but had yet to yield results.

The uncertainty surrounding the power plant dates back a year, when its long-term electricity purchase contract with NEK expired. In mid-2024, some employees were temporarily rehired due to soaring electricity prices, but the measure was short-lived. In December, Acting Minister Vladimir Malinov assured that the plant would resume operations during winter to meet electricity demand. However, today marks the expiration of the mechanism that enabled its temporary restart.

Unions have called for urgent action, with the Podkrepa Trade Union recently proposing that the state's stake in "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" be transferred to Mini Maritsa East. According to union representatives, such a move could help sustain mining operations and provide jobs for at least some of the displaced workers.

Despite ongoing discussions and proposals, the fate of the power plant and its employees remains uncertain.

