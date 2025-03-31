New Road Fees in Bulgaria: Tolls Increase on April 1, Vignettes on May 1

March 31, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: New Road Fees in Bulgaria: Tolls Increase on April 1, Vignettes on May 1

The government has officially approved changes to road charges, with new toll fees for heavy goods vehicles and buses taking effect on April 1, followed by an increase in vignette prices from May 1. A second toll fee adjustment is also scheduled for September 1. The updated rates were published in the Legal Information System of the Council of Ministers.

From May 1, the price of vignettes will rise, with new rates set in both leva and euros. The annual vignette will cost 97 leva, while a quarterly vignette will be 54 leva. The monthly option will be priced at 30 leva, a weekly vignette at 15 leva, and a weekend vignette at 10 leva.

Meanwhile, the revised toll fees for heavy vehicles and buses will be introduced in two phases. From April 1 to August 31, trucks over 12 tons with four or more axles in the EURO 0, 1, and 2 categories will pay the highest rate—47 stotinki per kilometer when traveling on motorways. From September 1, this rate will rise to 52 stotinki per kilometer.

The lowest tolls will apply to passenger buses with a EURO 6 certificate. Until the end of August, they will pay 4 stotinki per kilometer on highways, 3 stotinki on first-class roads, and 2 stotinki on second-class roads. From September 1, the charges will increase slightly to 5, 4, and 2 stotinki per kilometer, respectively.

Additionally, the decree outlines compensatory fees for cases where a toll has not been paid. The rates will be valid for both the period up to the end of August and after the new price increase in September.

