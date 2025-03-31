No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:14
Bulgaria: No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. The 75-year-old woman, Rumyana Petkova, was discovered dead in her home in the village of Beglezh on February 15. Following the incident, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi requested that Georgieva be provided with a security guard, citing concerns over possible threats, including the fire in Beglezh.

Investigators have carried out thorough measures, including 11 expert examinations, three inspections of the scene, and questioning 21 witnesses. They also reviewed video footage from the local surveillance system, but no individuals or vehicles were identified as being linked to any malicious actions near the scene of the fire. The forensic medical examination confirmed that the degree of burning made it impossible to definitively determine the cause of death, but it did rule out any traumatic injuries, including any pressure on the neck area.

An expert fire investigation concluded that the fire likely started due to negligence while smoking or improper use of a stove. Several witnesses have indicated that Petkova had been careless when smoking in her home. The forensic report found no evidence of deliberate arson. The deceased's medical examination revealed signs of ischemic heart changes, and it is suspected that sudden cardiac arrest may have contributed to her death. The presence of alcohol and metoprolol in her system might have played a role in triggering heart failure.

There have been no findings from the police or the deceased's relatives indicating any threats or other factors relevant to the investigation. Additionally, there were no records in police files about the deceased filing any complaints or reports. Following a request by the victim's representative, the investigation was handed over to an investigator from the National Investigation Service as of March 7, 2025, to ensure a thorough review of the case.

The investigation is still ongoing, with further evidence being collected, including witness interviews and results from additional medical examinations. The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to uncover the full truth behind the incident.

