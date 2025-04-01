Experience Nostalgia: Steam Locomotive Journey from Sofia to Bankya on Lazarov Day

On April 12, Lazarov Day (Lazarovden), a festive trip on Bulgaria's oldest restored steam locomotive will offer a nostalgic experience for retro train enthusiasts. The train, dating back to 1908, will travel between Sofia and Bankya, organized by Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) in collaboration with the National Ethnographic Museum of BAS.

The special train will be led by the steam locomotive 26.26, pulling a set of three decorated passenger cars. The train will make two round trips between Sofia and Bankya. The first departure from Sofia will be at 09:00, arriving in Bankya at 09:42, with the return trip at 11:10, reaching Sofia at 11:51. The second round trip will leave Sofia at 13:50, arriving in Bankya at 14:32, with the return at 16:00, reaching Sofia at 16:51.

Passengers will have the chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with special surprises celebrating Lazarus Day, Palm Sunday, and Easter traditions. Children will receive educational gifts to help them learn about the customs associated with the holiday season.

While in Bankya, travelers can take a short stroll through the lovely city park, admire the beautifully restored Central Mineral Bath, and explore the cultural hub of Rotunda Park.

Round-trip tickets for adults are priced at 35 leva, including a reserved seat, while tickets for children up to 10 years old are 17.50 leva. Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices across the country, or online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.