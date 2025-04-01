April 1 Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain, Fog, and Cloudy Condition

The weather in Bulgaria on April 1 will be generally overcast, with areas of fog, particularly in the lowlands. Rain showers will persist throughout the country, with some breaks in between. Light rain will affect the Danube River valley and northeastern Bulgaria, where clearer skies will appear at times. Winds will be light for most of the country, though moderate winds will be felt in the Danubian Plain and the eastern regions. Temperatures will range from lows of 5°C to 10°C and highs between 11°C and 16°C. In Sofia, expect lows of around 7°C and highs of 11°C.

Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly cloudy and foggy until midday. There will be scattered rain showers, accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds. Daily highs will reach between 9°C and 11°C, with sea water temperatures at 9°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy and foggy, with rain expected in many areas. Snow is likely above 1,700 meters. A strong easterly wind will blow throughout the region. The daily highs will be about 6°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 0°C at 2,000 meters.