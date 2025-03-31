Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere

Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Gebrev emphasized that Bulgaria requires not just one, but two such plants to mitigate risks. He believes that the country's defense sector is being held back by internal resistance.

When asked why he has not been allowed to proceed with the project, Gebrev pointed the finger at the state and political leadership, stating, “I don't know, ask the state, the heads of state, and the heads of certain political forces.” He underscored that the plant would be built entirely with private funds and was a crucial initiative for both Bulgaria and the EU. Despite this, if the country refuses, he plans to move the project elsewhere, expressing disappointment that Bulgaria would lose out on such an opportunity.

Gebrev further revealed that he is already considering building the gunpowder plant in another country if the situation doesn't improve. Reflecting on Boyko Borisov's promise to plant cotton in Bulgaria, he called it "commendable" but expressed skepticism about its feasibility, drawing attention to the many unfulfilled promises made in the past.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of defense production, noting that its growing acceptance is a positive sign. However, Gebrev warned that the country must first secure its internal stability before addressing external challenges, pointing out that without a unified approach, nothing substantial will be achieved. He criticized the presence of "Trojan horses" within Bulgaria and the dominance of falsehoods in the political sphere, suggesting that only through a long-term, collective effort can Bulgaria progress and safeguard its future.

Gebrev stressed the connection between national security and economic stability, cautioning that neglecting one could jeopardize the other, particularly concerning the country’s social payments and pensions.

Source: BNR