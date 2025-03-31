Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere

Politics » DEFENSE | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere Emilian Gebrev

Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Gebrev emphasized that Bulgaria requires not just one, but two such plants to mitigate risks. He believes that the country's defense sector is being held back by internal resistance.

When asked why he has not been allowed to proceed with the project, Gebrev pointed the finger at the state and political leadership, stating, “I don't know, ask the state, the heads of state, and the heads of certain political forces.” He underscored that the plant would be built entirely with private funds and was a crucial initiative for both Bulgaria and the EU. Despite this, if the country refuses, he plans to move the project elsewhere, expressing disappointment that Bulgaria would lose out on such an opportunity.

Gebrev further revealed that he is already considering building the gunpowder plant in another country if the situation doesn't improve. Reflecting on Boyko Borisov's promise to plant cotton in Bulgaria, he called it "commendable" but expressed skepticism about its feasibility, drawing attention to the many unfulfilled promises made in the past.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of defense production, noting that its growing acceptance is a positive sign. However, Gebrev warned that the country must first secure its internal stability before addressing external challenges, pointing out that without a unified approach, nothing substantial will be achieved. He criticized the presence of "Trojan horses" within Bulgaria and the dominance of falsehoods in the political sphere, suggesting that only through a long-term, collective effort can Bulgaria progress and safeguard its future.

Gebrev stressed the connection between national security and economic stability, cautioning that neglecting one could jeopardize the other, particularly concerning the country’s social payments and pensions.

Source: BNR

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gunpowder, Bulgaria, Gebrev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Illegal Detention of Journalist Al-Khalidi Raises Alarms Over Refugee Rights

|

Cash Registers in Bulgaria to Show Prices in Euros Under New Rules

|

Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for April 2: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and Northerly Winds

|

Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

|

BG-Alert System Fails Again to Send Messages During Test

|

Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Can Deliver Defense Equipment Faster Than Most EU Countries

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 15:24

European Investment Bank Expands Funding for Bulgaria’s Security Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 08:37

Bulgaria to Utilize Existing Maritime Coordination Center for Black Sea Security

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized that the country already has an operational maritime coordination center in place, which functions 24/7 and is equipped according to NATO standards

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 08:36

The Wait Is Over: When the First F-16 Will Arrive in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2025, Friday // 15:30

Bulgaria's Borissov Pushes for State Gunpowder Plant After Gebrev's Project Blocked

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:23

Rheinmetall CEO Visits Bulgaria to Discuss Defense Industry Partnership

Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev

Politics » Defense | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria