ECB President: EU-US Trade Tensions Could Harm Both Sides

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde recently discussed the potential for a trade war between the European Union and the United States, describing it as a "lose-lose" situation for both parties. Speaking with France Inter radio, Lagarde expressed concerns over the consequences such a conflict could have, while acknowledging that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the EU might present an opportunity for the bloc to demonstrate its independence.

Lagarde also addressed the issue of inflation within the eurozone, emphasizing that maintaining inflation under control is an ongoing challenge. She highlighted the importance of achieving the European Central Bank's target of 2% inflation in a sustainable way. To accomplish this, she noted, it is crucial to maintain carefully set interest rates.

Earlier, Luis de Guindos, another ECB official, cautioned that Trump's tariffs could negatively affect not just the European economy, but also the global and U.S. economies, particularly in terms of economic growth.