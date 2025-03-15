Easter Travel Made Easy: Direct Flights to Europe’s Top Holiday Destinations

Wizz Air is offering travelers the chance to celebrate Easter in some of the most festive and picturesque destinations across Europe. With ticket prices starting from just BGN 50.99, available through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, passengers can embark on unforgettable journeys to Barcelona, Rome, and Larnaca. These destinations promise a unique combination of cultural traditions, local holiday cuisine, and a vibrant festive atmosphere, ensuring an exceptional Easter experience.

Barcelona

Barcelona offers an ideal setting for those who want to experience Easter amid rich Catalan traditions and cultural festivities. The city comes alive with the grand Semana Santa (Holy Week) processions, which pass through its historic streets, offering a deeply immersive experience. Traditional delicacies such as mona de Pascua (Easter cakes) and cordero (lamb) add a delicious touch to the celebrations.

Beyond Easter festivities, Barcelona offers another significant cultural event in April—the Sant Jordi holiday on April 23. On this day, a beloved tradition unfolds where men gift roses to women, while women give books in return. The streets are filled with stalls selling books and flowers, creating a romantic and festive ambiance. This magical day also highlights the legend of Saint George, beautifully represented in Gaudí’s architectural masterpiece, Casa Batlló.

Wizz Air operates flights from Sofia to Barcelona five times a week—on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday—with ticket prices starting at BGN 65.99.

Rome

Rome stands out as one of Europe’s most remarkable Easter destinations, blending deep-rooted Christian traditions with history, culture, and spirituality. The Italian capital hosts significant religious events, including the Papal Easter Mass held at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The city’s historic sites, such as Piazza Navona and Piazza di Spagna, are filled with visitors soaking up the festive energy. Travelers can also indulge in Easter specialties like Colomba di Pasqua, a traditional dove-shaped cake, and savor flavorful lamb dishes, a staple of the season.

Beyond Easter events, Rome’s breathtaking landmarks, including the Colosseum and Vatican Museums, offer visitors an opportunity to experience the city's timeless grandeur. Springtime in Rome is particularly enchanting, with Villa Borghese providing a peaceful escape amidst lush greenery.

Wizz Air offers flights from Sofia to Rome four times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—with fares starting at just BGN 50.99**.

Larnaca

For those seeking a more relaxed yet equally festive Easter experience, Larnaca in Cyprus is the perfect destination. The city combines deep Christian traditions with the scenic beauty of the Mediterranean. The Easter season is marked by religious ceremonies and vibrant street processions, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display on Easter night. Holy Saturday is particularly significant, with locals gathering in churches to commemorate the Resurrection of Christ.

Larnaca also provides an excellent opportunity to merge Easter festivities with a seaside retreat. The city’s stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and mild spring temperatures make for a delightful setting. Whether sipping local wine while admiring the sunset or strolling along its charming streets, visitors can fully embrace the relaxed and festive atmosphere of the Cypriot coast.

Wizz Air operates flights from Sofia to Larnaca five times a week—on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday—with ticket prices starting at BGN 93.99**.

*Fares apply to one-way tickets, inclusive of an administrative fee and a small cabin bag (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). Additional fees apply for wheeled luggage and checked baggage. Prices are available for bookings made exclusively on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the advertised prices is limited.