Sofia’s Blue Zone to Become Red: Higher Parking Fees and New Rules Ahead

Society | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32
Sofia's Blue Zone parking area may soon be reclassified as a Red Zone, according to Traycho Traykov, the mayor of the "Sredets" district. In a Facebook post, Traykov explained that the change would introduce a reserved percentage of parking spots for local residents while also extending the operational hours of the zone.

Traykov noted that the current number of vignette stickers issued to residents significantly exceeds the available parking spaces, which has created difficulties in finding parking. The proposed change aims to alleviate this issue by prioritizing residents. At the same time, he emphasized that the additional revenue generated for the city would not come from increased vignette prices for residents but rather from higher hourly parking fees.

The transition to a Red Zone is also expected to decrease the number of cars parked near restaurants in the city center during the evening. A report detailing the proposed changes is currently in preparation and will be submitted for review by the Sofia Municipal Council. Additionally, discussions with the mayors of other districts are planned before finalizing the decision.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev recently confirmed plans for the introduction of a Red Zone in the city. The concept of such a zone, with an hourly parking rate of 3 leva, was previously considered in 2019.

