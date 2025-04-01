Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: No Need for Mandatory Meningococcal Vaccination

Vaccination against meningococcal infections remains a personal decision for parents, as the disease affects a relatively small number of children annually but can present severe complications. This was emphasized by Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev during an interview on BNT.

Kunchev explained that recommending vaccination is complex. While the number of cases per year is low, the severity of the disease and the potential for fatal outcomes naturally raise public concern. "From a public health perspective, we cannot claim that a disease with 8 to 12 cases annually is a significant issue. However, when it manifests in a severe form and results in the death of a child, it becomes a societal concern," he stated.

The Ministry of Health is set to begin discussions with the importer of a second meningococcal vaccine this week. Currently, only one vaccine is available on the Bulgarian market, limiting the options for immunization.

A major challenge in combatting meningococcal infections is the wide variety of bacterial strains. Kunchev highlighted that there are 12 different strains, with five or six being particularly significant in terms of infection rates. The distribution of these strains varies by country, complicating preventive efforts.

The disease also has a seasonal pattern, with a higher risk of infection at certain times of the year. Severe cases are registered annually, and a significant portion of the population carries the bacteria without developing symptoms. "In some groups, up to 20% of people carry the bacteria in their nose. It’s not a question of whether we will encounter it; we will. However, in most cases, it does not lead to illness," Kunchev noted.

Despite the risks, he does not see the necessity of making the vaccine mandatory. "Vaccinating all children for just a handful of cases is not justified," he said. However, he underscored the broader importance of the national immunization calendar, calling it one of the key pillars of public health.

Kunchev warned that any decline in vaccination coverage leads to outbreaks and increased disease spread. He stressed that while the immunization schedule should remain stable, advancements in medical science should be integrated to ensure children in Bulgaria have access to the latest vaccines.

He concluded by suggesting that it is time to consider adding the chickenpox vaccine to Bulgaria’s immunization calendar, signaling potential future changes in public health policy.