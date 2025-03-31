Diverse Cabinet Announced in Syria’s New Transitional Government

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has unveiled a new transitional government, appointing 23 ministers in a move aimed at demonstrating inclusivity, Al Jazeera reported. The announcement, made on Saturday, follows mounting pressure from both Western and Arab nations for Syria to establish a government that represents the country’s ethnic and religious diversity.

Unlike previous administrations, this transitional government will not have a prime minister, with al-Sharaa himself leading the executive branch. In his speech marking the formation of the government, he emphasized that this was a step towards building a new Syrian state. The composition of the cabinet includes representatives from different communities, with Yarub Badr, an Alawite, appointed as transport minister, and Amgad Badr, a Druze, taking charge of the agriculture ministry.

A notable inclusion in the new administration is Hind Kabawat, a Christian opposition figure and long-time critic of former President Bashar al-Assad, who has been appointed as minister of social affairs and labour. The finance ministry will now be led by Mohammed Yosr Bernieh, while Murhaf Abu Qasra and Asaad al-Shibani will continue serving as defence and foreign ministers, respectively.

The Syrian leadership has been under scrutiny for not addressing the demands for broader representation, particularly following the recent violence that claimed the lives of hundreds of Alawite civilians on Syria’s western coast. Al-Sharaa, who has been in power since being named interim president in January, had pledged to create an inclusive government that would oversee the country’s transition until elections could be held, a process that he estimates may take up to five years.

Since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December, Syria has been governed by a caretaker cabinet under al-Sharaa. Critics had accused him of appointing only close allies in this interim government, but the latest appointments appear aimed at broadening representation. In an unprecedented step, a ministry for emergency situations and disasters has been created, with Raed al-Saleh, leader of the White Helmets rescue organisation, appointed as its head.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government introduced a constitutional declaration outlining the framework for the transitional period. The formation of this government marks a significant development in Syria’s efforts to rebuild its institutions and manage its affairs during the ongoing transition.