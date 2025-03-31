Trump Threatens 'Big Problems' for Zelensky if Mineral Deal Falls Through

World » UKRAINE | March 31, 2025, Monday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Trump Threatens 'Big Problems' for Zelensky if Mineral Deal Falls Through

US President Donald Trump has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "big problems" should he withdraw from the rare earth minerals deal between the two countries. Speaking to journalists, Trump claimed that Zelensky was attempting to step back from the agreement, emphasizing the potential consequences if Ukraine refuses to uphold the deal. "He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal, and if he does that, he's got some problems, big, big problems," Trump stated.

Trump also dismissed Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, asserting that Zelensky would never succeed in securing membership in the Alliance. "He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that," he said. The remarks underscore Trump's firm stance on keeping Ukraine outside the military bloc, despite Zelensky’s ongoing efforts to join.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that US officials did not object to Ukraine's concerns regarding the draft minerals agreement during a video call on March 28, signaling potential flexibility in Washington’s stance. Bloomberg noted that the Trump administration had reinstated a controversial clause requiring Ukraine to reimburse the United States for all financial, military, and humanitarian aid provided since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. However, Zelensky has remained firm in rejecting any framework that categorizes US assistance as a debt obligation within the minerals deal.

According to CNN, the Rare Earth Deal entails a significant agreement where the US gains access to Ukraine’s rare mineral resources in exchange for $350 billion, military equipment, and strategic military support. Trump expressed frustration over Ukraine’s attempt to renegotiate the deal, reiterating that any deviation would bring serious repercussions.

Trump also commented on his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, rejecting the notion that their ties had deteriorated due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. "No, I don't think so. I don't think he's going to go back on his word. You're talking about Putin. I don't think he's going to go back on his word. I've known him for a long time. We've always gotten along well, despite the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax," he said.

During an interview with NBC News, Trump issued a warning to Russia, stating that Putin must either cooperate in resolving the Ukraine conflict or face additional tariffs on Russian oil. "I was very angry—pissed off—when Putin started getting into Zelensky’s credibility because that's not going in the right direction," he remarked. He further implied that the war would continue indefinitely unless new leadership emerged, cautioning that without a resolution, there would be "no deal for a long time."

Trump’s administration has signaled that should diplomatic efforts fail, it could impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil, aiming to exert economic pressure on Moscow. As tensions continue between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, Trump's comments reflect his administration’s efforts to navigate the geopolitical landscape while ensuring US interests remain safeguarded.

