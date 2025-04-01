Bulgaria Can Deliver Defense Equipment Faster Than Most EU Countries

From April 1: Major Job Cuts as Bulgaria’s Second-Largest Coal Plant Closes
The second-largest coal-fired power plant in Bulgaria
Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years. Speaking on BNT, the GERB/EPP representative highlighted the significance of showcasing Bulgaria’s defense industry to key international figures, demonstrating the country’s ability to manufacture and supply large quantities of military equipment quickly.
According to Novakov, Bulgaria is one of the few EU countries capable of rapidly providing the necessary amounts of defense equipment. He underscored the need to promote this capability, pointing out that the country's defense industry extends beyond traditional arms manufacturing. "It’s not just gunpowder and cartridges," he said, noting that Bulgaria has companies capable of same-day drone deliveries.
The MEP stressed that, apart from tanks and planes, Bulgaria is capable of producing nearly everything else in the defense sector and is actively doing so. He also highlighted the importance of securing a substantial share of EU defense funding for Bulgaria, mentioning that if €800 million is allocated across Europe, efforts should be made to retain at least 10% of that amount within the country.
Novakov argued that Bulgaria is taken seriously on the European stage, outperforming many EU nations in various defense-related indicators. He suggested that the country’s ability to supply defense equipment at scale should be better advertised to solidify its position as a key player in the industry.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized that the country already has an operational maritime coordination center in place, which functions 24/7 and is equipped according to NATO standards
Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria
Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States for 153 million leva
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability