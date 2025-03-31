Trump Defends Tariff Plan, Threatens Iran with Bombing Over Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reaffirmed his administration's stance on tariffs, the auto industry, and economic policies, stating that the United States would implement trade measures that are more lenient than those imposed by other nations. When asked whether the proposed tariffs would be set at higher rates, Trump rejected the idea, instead describing them as "far more generous" compared to how other countries had treated the US in trade. He accused foreign nations of having exploited the US for decades and emphasized that the tariffs, while substantial, would be more accommodating than the ones the US had previously faced.

Pressed on the scope of the tariffs, Trump indicated that nearly all countries could be affected, explaining that they would apply to "essentially all of the countries that we're talking about," except those already cut off from trade. He singled out Asian nations, alleging that no country in the region had engaged in fair trade with the US. While asserting that his administration would be more considerate, he maintained that the new tariffs would still generate significant revenue for the country.

Regarding the automotive industry, Trump dismissed concerns about the impact of tariffs on car manufacturers, asserting that they would benefit from domestic production. He insisted that automakers, both American and international, would profit as long as they chose to manufacture vehicles within the United States. He downplayed the potential consequences for foreign-based carmakers, stating, "Outside of the United States, that's going to be up to them. I don't care too much about that." Predicting substantial financial gains for domestic industries, including automotive, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, lumber, and steel production, Trump underscored the need for businesses to operate within US borders to capitalize on these opportunities.

His administration recently announced a 25 percent tariff on all imported vehicles entering the country, a policy Trump characterized as "very exciting" for American manufacturing. The measure, which is set to take effect on April 2, will impact nearly half of all vehicles sold in the US, including American brands assembled abroad. The aim is to incentivize manufacturers to expand production facilities within the country, ensuring that economic benefits remain domestic.

Addressing economic concerns such as stagflation, Trump dismissed the issue outright, claiming that he had not heard the term in years and predicting a period of prosperity for the US economy. He projected unprecedented success, describing his vision of a self-sufficient nation that does not rely on foreign goods. Highlighting domestic resources, he stated, "We don't want to be buying our pharmaceuticals from other countries because if we're in a war, we're in a problem. We want to be able to make our own. We have our own lumber. We have our own energy... We don't need anything from Canada."

Meanwhile, Trump also issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening potential military action and economic sanctions if the country refuses to comply with Washington's proposed nuclear agreement. In an interview with NBC News, he stated that Iran would have a limited timeframe to accept the terms of the deal before facing consequences. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he warned.

He further elaborated on the imposition of secondary tariffs on Iran, saying that while the administration would initially wait to assess progress, it would implement the sanctions if Tehran failed to reach an agreement. However, he suggested that if Iran accepted the deal, the US would refrain from imposing further economic restrictions and instead "hope they have a great, long, and successful life as a country."

Despite his strong rhetoric, Trump also signaled openness to negotiations, suggesting that Iran would ultimately choose to comply. He cautioned that the alternative would not be favorable, remarking, "I can't imagine them doing anything else but making a deal. I would prefer a deal to the other alternative, which I think everybody on this plane knows what that is, and that's not going to be pretty. And I do not prefer that."

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly following Trump’s return to office. The US president has maintained a hardline stance, insisting that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. His previous administration withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear accord, citing Tehran's alleged violations, a deal that also included China, Russia, France, Germany, Britain, and the European Union.

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Washington, according to Politico. However, he left the door open for indirect talks, acknowledging that diplomatic channels remained accessible despite rejecting Trump’s outreach on the matter.