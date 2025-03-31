Over 7,000 Non-EU Work Applications Processed in Bulgaria by March 10

Business | March 31, 2025, Monday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Over 7,000 Non-EU Work Applications Processed in Bulgaria by March 10 @Pexels

From January 1 to March 10, the Bulgarian Employment Agency processed more than 7,000 applications from non-EU citizens seeking to work in the country. This data comes from a written response by the Minister of Social Affairs, Borislav Gutsanov, following an inquiry by Denitsa Sacheva, chairwoman of the parliamentary Social Committee.

The peak processing phase coincides with the lead-up to the summer tourist season, making timely processing of seasonal work applications essential. Currently, there is no room for delays in processing such requests.

So far, employers have submitted over 560 declarations, and more than 4,200 seasonal jobs for citizens from third countries have been registered. However, some applications face rejection due to business obligations to the state budget, though once the dues are cleared, the procedures can continue.

Gutsanov’s response highlighted that, over the past six years, the Employment Agency has granted permits for more than 108,000 workers and specialists from 65 countries to enter the Bulgarian labor market. He pointed out that applicants are primarily concentrated in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, construction, processing industries, information and communication technologies, and transport.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, applications, citizens, EU

Related Articles:

From April 1: Major Job Cuts as Bulgaria’s Second-Largest Coal Plant Closes

The second-largest coal-fired power plant in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Arms Manufacturer Slams Obstacles to Gunpowder Plant, Plans to Build Elsewhere

Emilian Gebrev, a long-time arms manufacturer, has expressed his frustration with the obstacles hindering the establishment of a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Rising Business Failures: More Bankruptcies Expected in Bulgaria in 2025 and 2026

Bankruptcies in Bulgaria are expected to increase by 2% in both 2025 and 2026

Business | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

April 1 Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain, Fog, and Cloudy Condition

The weather in Bulgaria on April 1 will be generally overcast

Society » Environment | March 31, 2025, Monday // 17:00

No Evidence of Foul Play in Fire That Killed Bulgarian European Prosecutor’s Mother

The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that no evidence of foul play has been found in the death of the mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

Crime | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Bulgaria Can Deliver Defense Equipment Faster Than Most EU Countries

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Easter Travel Made Easy: Direct Flights to Europe’s Top Holiday Destinations

Wizz Air is offering travelers the chance to celebrate Easter in some of the most festive and picturesque destinations across Europe

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Declining Agricultural Land Prices in Bulgaria: A Trend Set to Last

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining

Business » Properties | March 31, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Prepares for Eurozone Transition

The tourism sector in Bulgaria is largely ready for the introduction of the euro and the country’s upcoming accession to the eurozone

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgarians Abroad Send 1.32 Billion Euros Back Home in 2024

Bulgarians working abroad sent a total of 1.32 billion euros to their home country last year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:45

Tax Inspectors Uncover Widespread Violations in Bulgarian Mountain Resorts

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) recently reported that violations were found in one-third of the commercial establishments inspected in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts

Business » Tourism | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:44

Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization

Business » Energy | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria