Bulgaria to Utilize Existing Maritime Coordination Center for Black Sea Security

From April 1: Major Job Cuts as Bulgaria’s Second-Largest Coal Plant Closes
The second-largest coal-fired power plant in Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized that the country already has an operational maritime coordination center in place, which functions 24/7 and is equipped according to NATO standards. This center monitors the movement of vessels and will be utilized for large-scale security operations in the Black Sea region, he explained.
Zapryanov's remarks came in response to a proposal made by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during the International Meeting for Peace and Security in Paris. The proposal aimed to establish a multinational maritime coordination center for improved regional security and coordination. This new facility would focus on ensuring the safety of shipping along the western Black Sea coast.
The Bulgarian Defense Minister pointed out that while the new initiative could involve ships from allied nations such as Turkey and Romania, creating a new center would incur additional costs. Instead, he argued that it would be more practical and efficient to leverage the existing maritime coordination center in Bulgaria, which is already fully operational.
Minister Zapryanov also stressed the importance of maritime and air space security as a key component of Bulgaria's national security, stating that the country must remain actively involved in such operations while being open to the support of other nations.
Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025
Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the establishment of a state-owned gunpowder factory in Bulgaria
Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense company involved in military support for Ukraine, visited Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the purchase of Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States for 153 million leva
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability