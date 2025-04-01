Bulgaria to Utilize Existing Maritime Coordination Center for Black Sea Security

Politics » DEFENSE | March 31, 2025, Monday // 08:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Utilize Existing Maritime Coordination Center for Black Sea Security

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized that the country already has an operational maritime coordination center in place, which functions 24/7 and is equipped according to NATO standards. This center monitors the movement of vessels and will be utilized for large-scale security operations in the Black Sea region, he explained.

Zapryanov's remarks came in response to a proposal made by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during the International Meeting for Peace and Security in Paris. The proposal aimed to establish a multinational maritime coordination center for improved regional security and coordination. This new facility would focus on ensuring the safety of shipping along the western Black Sea coast.

The Bulgarian Defense Minister pointed out that while the new initiative could involve ships from allied nations such as Turkey and Romania, creating a new center would incur additional costs. Instead, he argued that it would be more practical and efficient to leverage the existing maritime coordination center in Bulgaria, which is already fully operational.

Minister Zapryanov also stressed the importance of maritime and air space security as a key component of Bulgaria's national security, stating that the country must remain actively involved in such operations while being open to the support of other nations.

