Trump Criticizes Putin Over Ukraine Peace Talks, Warns of Oil Sanctions

In a phone interview with NBC News on March 30, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he's "pissed off" and "very angry" about Putin's ongoing focus on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump criticized Putin’s recent demand for a transitional government to replace Zelensky, suggesting that such a request indicates that peace talks are not progressing as hoped.

Trump also warned that he would impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil if peace efforts fail, particularly if he believes that Russia is responsible for hindering progress. “If Russia and I can’t reach a deal to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I believe it’s Russia’s fault—though it might not be—I’ll impose a 25% tariff on all Russian oil,” Trump stated. He further added that any Russian oil buyers would be banned from conducting business in the U.S.

Despite his anger, Trump emphasized his positive relationship with Putin, remarking that his frustration would subside quickly if Russia took the right actions. He also revealed plans to have another conversation with Putin soon.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s rejection of a 30-day ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and Ukraine in March, further complicated peace efforts. Russia demanded the truce include conditions that would weaken Ukraine's defense, including halting foreign military aid. In response, Russia's attacks on Ukraine have intensified, including the targeting of a military hospital in Kharkiv on March 30.

Though Trump has occasionally discussed imposing additional sanctions or tariffs on Russia, he has yet to take significant action against Moscow. Instead, he has focused on pressuring Ukraine and President Zelensky, including cutting off U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing. Trump has also pressed Kyiv to agree to deals that would allow Washington to benefit financially from Ukraine's mineral resources.

In other developments, Ukraine has accused Russia of committing a war crime after a Russian drone struck a military hospital in Kharkiv overnight. The Ukrainian General Staff described the attack as a "deliberate, targeted strike" and stated that soldiers being treated at the facility were injured. The strike also damaged the hospital and nearby residential buildings, with photos showing significant destruction at the hospital, including a demolished entrance.

In addition to the hospital attack, Russian drones targeted apartment blocks and a shopping mall in central Kharkiv, killing at least two people and injuring 25, according to the regional governor. Ukraine has vowed to present evidence of the war crime to international criminal justice bodies, emphasizing that war crimes have no statute of limitations.

This attack is part of a broader pattern of nightly drone assaults on Ukrainian cities. Recently, Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine was struck heavily, causing major fires. Over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched over 1,000 drones, nine missiles, and more than 1,300 guided aerial bombs, targeting multiple regions of Ukraine. While Ukraine successfully intercepted a significant portion of these strikes, Zelensky criticized Russia for dragging out the war and urged international allies, including the U.S. and Europe, to respond to what he described as terror against the Ukrainian people.

Russia has also escalated its ground offensive, with reports indicating some of the heaviest assaults of the year. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Russian forces launched over 200 assaults per day for three consecutive days. This surge follows warnings from Zelensky that Russia is preparing for a major spring offensive, even while engaging in negotiations with the Trump administration. The heaviest Russian ground attacks are focused on eastern Ukraine, particularly around Pokrovsk, a critical defensive area that Russia has attempted to capture for months.

Although Russia had reduced its offensive operations recently due to unfavorable ground conditions and heavy casualties, it appears to have resumed its efforts, likely hoping to capitalize on any diplomatic progress that might weaken Ukraine's defenses and the support from the West.