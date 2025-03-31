Rain and Clouds Across Bulgaria: What to Expect on March 31

The weather in Bulgaria on March 31 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in different parts of the country and light winds. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C in the morning, with Sofia at around 6°C. During the day, maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, with the capital reaching approximately 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the skies will be overcast, accompanied by rain showers. Around midday, light fog may form in some areas. Winds will be light and easterly, while daytime temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C, close to the current seawater temperature.

In the mountains, conditions will be similar, with cloudy skies and rain showers expected throughout the day. At elevations above 1,800 meters, snowfall is likely. Winds will be light, coming from the south. The expected daytime temperatures will be around 8°C at 1,200 meters and around 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)