Rain and Clouds Across Bulgaria: What to Expect on March 31

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 19:38
Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across Bulgaria: What to Expect on March 31 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather in Bulgaria on March 31 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in different parts of the country and light winds. Temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C in the morning, with Sofia at around 6°C. During the day, maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, with the capital reaching approximately 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the skies will be overcast, accompanied by rain showers. Around midday, light fog may form in some areas. Winds will be light and easterly, while daytime temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C, close to the current seawater temperature.

In the mountains, conditions will be similar, with cloudy skies and rain showers expected throughout the day. At elevations above 1,800 meters, snowfall is likely. Winds will be light, coming from the south. The expected daytime temperatures will be around 8°C at 1,200 meters and around 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Rising Business Failures: More Bankruptcies Expected in Bulgaria in 2025 and 2026

Bankruptcies in Bulgaria are expected to increase by 2% in both 2025 and 2026

Business | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Can Deliver Defense Equipment Faster Than Most EU Countries

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 7,000 Non-EU Work Applications Processed in Bulgaria by March 10

From January 1 to March 10, the Bulgarian Employment Agency processed more than 7,000 applications from non-EU citizens seeking to work in the country

Business | March 31, 2025, Monday // 14:04

Declining Agricultural Land Prices in Bulgaria: A Trend Set to Last

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining

Business » Properties | March 31, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: No Need for Mandatory Meningococcal Vaccination

Vaccination against meningococcal infections remains a personal decision for parents, as the disease affects a relatively small number of children annually but can present severe complications

Society » Health | March 31, 2025, Monday // 11:13

European Investment Bank Expands Funding for Bulgaria’s Security Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 08:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Bulgaria This Weekend

Over the next 24 hours, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy

Society » Environment | March 28, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 28: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds

On March 28, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy weather, with showers expected across much of the country

Society » Environment | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Cloudy Skies and Scattered Showers: Bulgaria’s Weather Forecast for March 27

Cloudy skies will dominate the weather across Bulgaria on March 27, with rain showers expected in different regions throughout the day

Society » Environment | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 21:35

March 26 Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain, Snow in the Mountains

The weather in Bulgaria on March 26 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | March 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on March 25

On Tuesday, March 25, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather

Society » Environment | March 24, 2025, Monday // 17:47

March 24 Forecast for Bulgaria: Rain in the West, Sun Along the Coast

On March 24, the weather across the country will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional rain showers expected in the western and northern regions

Society » Environment | March 23, 2025, Sunday // 22:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria