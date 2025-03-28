M3 Communications Group, Inc. Awarded Gold for Corporate PR

The company’s expertise in corporate communications and strategic vision for their client Westinghouse received the highest recognition at the BAPRA Bright Awards 2025

March 28, 2025 г., Sofia – M3 Communications Group, Inc. was recognized as the company with the strongest expertise in corporate PR in Bulgaria. The agency won 1st place in the “Corporate Communications” category of the BAPRA Bright Awards 2025 last night at an elegant ceremony at the Hilton Sofia. The authoritative international jury of the competition distinguished the agency among a record number of over 200 submitted applications.

The high recognition was earned for the corporate PR strategy developed by the M3 team for their client Westinghouse for 2024. Its goal was to solidify Westinghouse’s public image and serve as a foundation for positioning the company as a trusted leader in the nuclear energy sector and a key partner for Bulgaria’s economic growth. The successful implementation of this complex PR strategy led to tangible results, including a significant strengthening of Westinghouse’s reputation, a rise in positive-toned media coverage, and an increase in public trust in nuclear energy.

“We are extremely happy with this recognition and that we won gold specifically in the “Corporate Communications” category. Corporate PR is the essence of our industry, requiring the highest level of public communications expertise, which makes this award even more valuable. I would like to thank the entire M3 team, Westinghouse for their trust and cooperation, and our partners from Hill&Knowlton, with whom we work together on the project throughout Europe”, said Maxim Behar, founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

You can learn more about the projects and services of M3 Communications Group, Inc. at m3bg.com. The BAPRA Bright Awards are the most respected awards in the PR industry in Bulgaria, organized for the 14th consecutive year by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies (BAPRA). M3 Communications Group, Inc. has traditionally been in the top 3 since the awards were founded and has been awarded first place four times – in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2024, and silver twice – in 2021 and 2023.

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner for Bulgaria of the world's leading PR company – Hill&Knowlton, part of the WPP Group, provides a wide range of services in the field of public communications – communication strategies, media relations, crisis PR, digital and social media services, marketing concepts, media monitoring, influencer marketing, graphic design, web, etc. The company's founder and CEO Maxim Behar has more than 30 years of extensive experience in public communications and is a globally recognized communications expert. The company has won dozens of international and local awards: 4 times Agency of the Year in Bulgaria – 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2024, Best Consultancy in Eastern Europe according to The Holmes Report, Best PR Company in the World according to The Stevie Awards, Most Recommended PR Agency in Europe according to PRWeek for 2021 and 2023, and many more.