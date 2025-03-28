Orban Warns: 'Brussels Prepares for War'

World » EU | March 28, 2025, Friday // 19:16
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that Brussels is preparing for war, expressing concerns over recent European Commission recommendations. Speaking in an interview with public radio, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI, Orban emphasized Hungary's stance in favor of peace.

He specifically referred to the European Commission’s call for Europeans to stockpile essential goods for 72 hours, suggesting that while the recommendation might seem amusing at first, it should not be dismissed lightly. According to Orban, a deeper look into the reasoning behind such measures raises alarming questions about the intentions of European leaders.

Orban stated that there is currently no realistic threat of war against NATO member states, questioning why such preparations are being made. He argued that those who prepare for war often do so with the intent of engaging in military action, hinting that the European Commission’s proposal could be part of a broader push toward deeper involvement in conflicts.

Despite these developments, Orban reassured Hungarian citizens that they should not take any unusual precautions, reiterating that Hungary is not at risk of war and has no plans to engage in any military conflicts. He reaffirmed that, regardless of what course Europe takes, Hungary will remain committed to peace.

