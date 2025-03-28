Poland Gears Up for War: Training its Citizens for War
Poland is preparing for the possibility of war by embarking on a dramatic military expansion, underlined by a plan to train every adult male in the country for potential conflict
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that Brussels is preparing for war, expressing concerns over recent European Commission recommendations. Speaking in an interview with public radio, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI, Orban emphasized Hungary's stance in favor of peace.
He specifically referred to the European Commission’s call for Europeans to stockpile essential goods for 72 hours, suggesting that while the recommendation might seem amusing at first, it should not be dismissed lightly. According to Orban, a deeper look into the reasoning behind such measures raises alarming questions about the intentions of European leaders.
Orban stated that there is currently no realistic threat of war against NATO member states, questioning why such preparations are being made. He argued that those who prepare for war often do so with the intent of engaging in military action, hinting that the European Commission’s proposal could be part of a broader push toward deeper involvement in conflicts.
Despite these developments, Orban reassured Hungarian citizens that they should not take any unusual precautions, reiterating that Hungary is not at risk of war and has no plans to engage in any military conflicts. He reaffirmed that, regardless of what course Europe takes, Hungary will remain committed to peace.
The European Commission has announced an investment of €1.3 billion through the Digital Europe Initiative (DIGITAL) Work Programme for 2025-2027
A recent report from Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service and the Bundeswehr has revealed concerns that Russia is likely preparing for a large-scale conflict with NATO
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Luxembourg has suspended Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, citing the need to safeguard the integrity of its investigations
European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva has expressed feeling threatened by Delyan Peevski, the leader of the DPS-New Beginning party
The European Commission has initiated four infringement procedures against Bulgaria, sending formal notices to the Bulgarian authorities regarding the country's failure
Poland is preparing for the possibility of war by embarking on a dramatic military expansion, underlined by a plan to train every adult male in the country for potential conflict
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability