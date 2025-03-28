EU to Invest €1.3 Billion in AI

The European Commission has announced an investment of €1.3 billion through the Digital Europe Initiative (DIGITAL) Work Programme for 2025-2027. The funds will be used to advance key technologies essential for Europe's technological independence, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital skills development.

The Work Programme will prioritize the deployment of AI, especially in sectors like healthcare, as well as supporting European Digital Innovation Hubs and the Destination Earth project aimed at managing climate and disaster risks. A significant portion of the investment will also go towards boosting cyber resilience, enhancing educational institutions’ ability to foster talent, and promoting the digital transformation of public services. Additionally, the initiative will work on facilitating the digital identity framework and increasing the availability of generative AI.

Calls for proposals related to these digital technologies are expected to be launched in April 2025 via the EU Funding and Procurement Portal.