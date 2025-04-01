Declining Agricultural Land Prices in Bulgaria: A Trend Set to Last

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining, with experts predicting this trend will persist for at least another two years. According to the Bulgarian association of agricultural land owners, the market has seen a significant decrease in land values, with a 20% drop recorded in the past year alone.

Corporate buyers have largely withdrawn from the market, contributing to its fragmentation. The war in Ukraine, the challenges posed by the European Green Deal, and the drought that reduced crop yields are seen as key factors driving this lack of interest in agricultural land.

In Dobrudja region, the most expensive agricultural land remains priced up to 3,000 leva per decare, while in southeastern Bulgaria, prices average around 800 leva per decare. In the southwest, transactions have become nearly nonexistent. Rent prices vary across the country, with land users in Northern Bulgaria paying between 70 and 90 leva per decare, while in Southern Bulgaria, the rent is generally lower, averaging 50 leva.

Looking ahead, it is anticipated that land transactions will continue to decline through 2025. Agricultural producers are expected to remain the primary buyers, opting to purchase land to work on rather than renting it.