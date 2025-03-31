Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Prepares for Eurozone Transition
The tourism sector in Bulgaria is largely ready for the introduction of the euro and the country’s upcoming accession to the eurozone. This was highlighted during a discussion organized by the National Tourism Board in Sofia. However, concerns remain due to the lack of an information campaign and the need for better communication between institutions, factors that contribute to emotional responses from society and uncertainty among small and medium-sized businesses.
Miroslav Borshosh, the Minister of Tourism, emphasized the government's commitment to conducting a focused and comprehensive information campaign in the coming months. Metodi Metodiev, Deputy Minister of Finance, added that the Ministry of Finance has devised a strategy for the transition to the eurozone. This includes over 100 events across Bulgaria, with roadshows in 28 key regional centers and activities along the Black Sea coast and in the mountainous regions.
Polina Karastoyanova, Executive Director of the National Tourism Board, explained that significant system transformations will be required in the coming months to ensure Bulgaria is fully prepared when it joins the eurozone. She also noted that the tourism sector is already well-prepared, as most contracts and offers are based on euros, with their leva equivalent provided as required by law.
In the coming months, meetings will be organized in various cities to familiarize stakeholders with the changes and address any concerns. Stanislav Popdonchev, Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber, also affirmed that the business community is ready for the euro's introduction. However, he stressed the need for swift development of guidelines for working with accounting documents under the new currency, acknowledging that this remains a key concern for the tourism industry.
