Bulgarians Abroad Send 1.32 Billion Euros Back Home in 2024

Bulgarians working abroad sent a total of 1.32 billion euros to their home country last year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank. This translates to an average of around 100 million euros per month, with January's figure reaching 108.8 million euros, slightly higher than the 106.4 million euros sent in January of the previous year. The highest monthly transfer in 2024 occurred in May, with 182.1 million euros sent home, surpassing the previous year's peak of 172.2 million euros in the same month.

The figures provided by the central bank reflect transfers made through official channels such as bank transactions, fintech services, and money transfer companies. Financial analysts estimate that an additional 15-25% of the remittances are sent through informal methods, such as cash or other non-tracked forms of transfer.

Germany remains the top source of remittances, contributing between 200 and 300 million euros annually. Other significant contributors include the USA, Spain, the UK, and Greece. Remittances from countries like Russia, Australia, and South Africa are also noted, with Greece contributing between 60 and 80 million euros and South Africa about 2 million euros.

Data also reveals that almost 2 million households in Bulgaria rely on support from relatives working abroad, with the money typically used for purposes such as paying off loans, medical expenses, utility bills, and taxes. Unlike in previous years, however, the latest figures show a decline in the use of remittances for property investments, with a minor decrease of 0.2 million euros in this area.

In addition to remittances, foreign direct investments are slightly increasing, growing by 338 million euros compared to the previous year. Investments abroad also saw a modest rise of 30.5 million euros.