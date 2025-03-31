Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization. He emphasized that the government is working on compensatory measures to shield household consumers, including through the Electricity System Security Fund.

The minister explained that even with market liberalization set to begin on July 1, electricity bills will remain stable for households. According to Stankov, any increase in electricity charges will be offset by compensation mechanisms, ensuring that consumers continue to pay the same amount as they did before liberalization. For instance, if a household’s bill increases from 150 leva to 400 leva, a compensation line will be added to the bill, reducing the total payment by 250 leva.

Furthermore, Stankov noted that the government is developing an energy support mechanism for households with lower incomes, providing additional protection. He also mentioned that the state had already issued compensation for households that faced power outages during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In addition to these measures, a new law will impose stricter sanctions on electricity distribution companies, with fines up to 50,000 leva for failing to meet their obligations to consumers.