Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Business » ENERGY | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households @Canva

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization. He emphasized that the government is working on compensatory measures to shield household consumers, including through the Electricity System Security Fund.

The minister explained that even with market liberalization set to begin on July 1, electricity bills will remain stable for households. According to Stankov, any increase in electricity charges will be offset by compensation mechanisms, ensuring that consumers continue to pay the same amount as they did before liberalization. For instance, if a household’s bill increases from 150 leva to 400 leva, a compensation line will be added to the bill, reducing the total payment by 250 leva.

Furthermore, Stankov noted that the government is developing an energy support mechanism for households with lower incomes, providing additional protection. He also mentioned that the state had already issued compensation for households that faced power outages during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In addition to these measures, a new law will impose stricter sanctions on electricity distribution companies, with fines up to 50,000 leva for failing to meet their obligations to consumers.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, Bulgaria, electricity bills

Related Articles:

Rising Business Failures: More Bankruptcies Expected in Bulgaria in 2025 and 2026

Bankruptcies in Bulgaria are expected to increase by 2% in both 2025 and 2026

Business | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Can Deliver Defense Equipment Faster Than Most EU Countries

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the country's growing role in defense equipment production, stating that Bulgaria has been leading in revenue per capita from defense sales in recent years

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 7,000 Non-EU Work Applications Processed in Bulgaria by March 10

From January 1 to March 10, the Bulgarian Employment Agency processed more than 7,000 applications from non-EU citizens seeking to work in the country

Business | March 31, 2025, Monday // 14:04

Declining Agricultural Land Prices in Bulgaria: A Trend Set to Last

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining

Business » Properties | March 31, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: No Need for Mandatory Meningococcal Vaccination

Vaccination against meningococcal infections remains a personal decision for parents, as the disease affects a relatively small number of children annually but can present severe complications

Society » Health | March 31, 2025, Monday // 11:13

European Investment Bank Expands Funding for Bulgaria’s Security Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 08:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgargaz Proposes 14.3% Drop in Natural Gas Prices for April

Bulgargaz has proposed a significant reduction in natural gas prices for April

Business » Energy | March 28, 2025, Friday // 14:12

Bulgaria Accelerates Plans for 7th and 8th Units at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security

Business » Energy | March 24, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Zelensky Approves Law Allowing Ukraine to Buy Russian-Made Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

Business » Energy | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Bulgaria Launches Massive Fuel Station Inspections to Tackle Tax Evasion and Fuel Quality

A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning

Business » Energy | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Is the Balkans' Energy Future Being Decided in Thessaloniki? Renewable EnergyTech 2025 to Set the Agenda!

The premier green and smart energy exhibition in Southeast Europe returns – Bigger, Bolder, and More Impactful than Ever!

Business » Energy | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:43

Energy Expert: Trump's Message to Bulgaria Hints at Russian Gas Alignment

Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies

Business » Energy | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria