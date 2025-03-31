Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Rising Business Failures: More Bankruptcies Expected in Bulgaria in 2025 and 2026
Bankruptcies in Bulgaria are expected to increase by 2% in both 2025 and 2026
Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization. He emphasized that the government is working on compensatory measures to shield household consumers, including through the Electricity System Security Fund.
The minister explained that even with market liberalization set to begin on July 1, electricity bills will remain stable for households. According to Stankov, any increase in electricity charges will be offset by compensation mechanisms, ensuring that consumers continue to pay the same amount as they did before liberalization. For instance, if a household’s bill increases from 150 leva to 400 leva, a compensation line will be added to the bill, reducing the total payment by 250 leva.
Furthermore, Stankov noted that the government is developing an energy support mechanism for households with lower incomes, providing additional protection. He also mentioned that the state had already issued compensation for households that faced power outages during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
In addition to these measures, a new law will impose stricter sanctions on electricity distribution companies, with fines up to 50,000 leva for failing to meet their obligations to consumers.
Bulgargaz has proposed a significant reduction in natural gas prices for April
Bulgaria considers the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) a strategically important project for ensuring the country's energy security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors from Bulgaria
A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning
The premier green and smart energy exhibition in Southeast Europe returns – Bigger, Bolder, and More Impactful than Ever!
Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability