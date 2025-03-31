Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Surge by 17.7% in January

In January, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in foreign direct investments, with a total of 338 million euros, marking a rise of 17.7% or 50.8 million euros compared to the same period last year, according to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

The inflow of equity capital, which includes foreign contributions to Bulgarian companies and payments for property transactions, was positive in January, amounting to 15.9 million euros. This marks a significant improvement from the same month in 2024, where the equity capital was negative at 46.5 million euros, as foreign companies sold off their businesses and withdrew their investments. This year, the equity capital is higher by 62.5 million euros, indicating a shift towards greater foreign interest and involvement in the country.

Investments in property by foreign individuals and companies were lower in January, registering a negative net flow of 200,000 euros. This is an improvement compared to the same month last year when the net flow was negative at 2.7 million euros.

The reinvested earnings, which reflect the portion of foreign investors' profits or losses in Bulgarian companies, stood at 255.8 million euros. While this figure is positive, it represents a slight decrease from January 2024, when the reinvested earnings were 272.6 million euros.

Additionally, the net change in liabilities between companies with foreign participation and foreign investors through bonds and trade credits was also positive, totaling 66.3 million euros in January, up from 61.2 million euros in the same month last year.