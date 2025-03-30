Burgas and Varna Airports Announce Major Expansion with New Flight Destinations (FULL LIST)

Business » TOURISM | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 07:44
Bulgaria: Burgas and Varna Airports Announce Major Expansion with New Flight Destinations (FULL LIST) Photo: Stella Ivanova

Burgas and Varna airports are set to welcome a wide range of new routes and airlines this summer, reflecting an expected boost in tourism in Bulgaria. The two airports, managed by the concessionaire Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, are planning for significant growth in passenger traffic with dozens of new destinations now available.

Burgas Airport, with over 70 routes across more than 20 countries, is prepared to handle the increasing demand. In response to concerns about its declining role in the region compared to Varna, the airport has managed to secure a number of new routes. Ryanair, for example, will introduce multiple new connections, including flights from Warsaw, London, and Vienna starting in March and May. The airline will also extend its services to new destinations like Dublin, Budapest, and Kaunas from June. Additionally, Wizz Air will resume several popular routes to cities such as Vienna, Budapest, and Gdansk, and Bulgaria Air will start operating its Sofia-Burgas route daily from July. Other notable additions include Austrian Airlines' new flights from Vienna, Discover Airlines' connections to Frankfurt and Munich, and a broad expansion from Eurowings and Jet2.com.

<b>burgas</b> airport

Varna Airport is also expanding its services, with Wizz Air launching new connections to Abu Dhabi and increasing the frequency of several routes. The airline will now offer year-round flights to Leipzig, making it the first airport to provide a permanent link to the German city. In addition to Wizz Air, Bulgaria Air will introduce new flights to Paris from April and will increase the number of domestic flights to Sofia. Other new services include Transavia France’s seasonal flights to Paris Orly, Volotea's routes from Nantes and Lille, and Discover Airlines’ connections to Frankfurt and Munich. Turkish Airlines will expand its Istanbul service, while SAS Scandinavian Airlines will introduce its first-ever flights between Copenhagen and Varna.

<b>varna</b> airport

In terms of charter flights, both airports are expecting a surge in traffic from Germany, Austria, and other countries. For example, charter flights from seven German cities will begin in May, while new charter services from Switzerland and Poland will start later in the season. The overall charter program at Varna Airport promises to contribute significantly to its expected double-digit growth in passenger numbers this year.

FULL LIST:

Burgas Airport Destinations:

  1. Ryanair

    • Krakow (Poland)

    • Warsaw Modlin (Poland)

    • London Luton (UK)

    • Vienna (Austria)

    • Dublin (Ireland)

    • Budapest (Hungary)

    • Bratislava (Slovakia)

    • Poznan (Poland)

    • Gdansk (Poland)

    • Kaunas (Lithuania)

  2. Wizz Air

    • Vienna (Austria)

    • Budapest (Hungary)

    • Gdansk (Poland)

    • Katowice (Poland)

    • Lublin (Poland)

    • Warsaw (Poland)

  3. Bulgaria Air

    • Sofia (Domestic Route)

  4. Austrian Airlines

    • Vienna (Austria)

  5. Discover Airlines (Lufthansa Group)

    • Frankfurt (Germany)

    • Munich (Germany)

  6. Eurowings

    • Düsseldorf (Germany)

    • Stuttgart (Germany)

    • Cologne (Germany)

    • Hamburg (Germany)

    • Salzburg (Austria)

  7. Jet2.com

    • 10 bases in the UK, including Edinburgh (UK)

  8. easyJet

    • Manchester (UK)

    • London Gatwick (UK)

    • Berlin (Germany)

  9. Norwegian

    • Riga (Latvia)

    • Helsinki (Finland)

    • Stockholm (Sweden)

    • Copenhagen (Denmark)

    • Oslo (Norway)

    • Trondheim (Norway)

    • Bergen (Norway)

  10. Charter Flights

  • Poland

  • UK

  • Netherlands

  • Belgium

  • Germany (Electra Airways with SunExpress)

    • Cologne (Germany)

    • Düsseldorf (Germany)

    • Frankfurt (Germany)

    • Hanover (Germany)

    • Leipzig (Germany)

    • Munich (Germany)

    • Stuttgart (Germany)

Varna Airport Destinations:

  1. Wizz Air

    • Abu Dhabi (UAE)

    • Frankfurt Hahn (Germany)

    • Nuremberg (Germany)

    • Tel Aviv (Israel)

    • Leipzig (Germany)

    • London Luton (UK)

    • London Gatwick (UK)

    • Berlin (Germany)

    • Dortmund (Germany)

    • Memmingen (Germany)

    • Hamburg (Germany)

    • Brussels Charleroi (Belgium)

    • Eindhoven (Netherlands)

  2. Bulgaria Air

    • Paris Charles de Gaulle (France)

    • Frankfurt (Germany)

    • Prague (Czech Republic)

    • Sofia (Domestic Route)

  3. Transavia France

    • Paris Orly (France)

  4. Volotea

    • Nantes (France)

    • Lille (France)

  5. Discover Airlines

    • Frankfurt (Germany)

    • Munich (Germany)

  6. Turkish Airlines

    • Istanbul (Turkey)

  7. Austrian Airlines

    • Vienna (Austria)

  8. Air Serbia

    • Belgrade (Serbia)

  9. SAS Scandinavian Airlines

    • Copenhagen (Denmark)

  10. Ryanair

  • Vienna (Austria)

  • Krakow (Poland)

  • Katowice (Poland)

  1. Charter Flights

  • Germany (Electra Airways with SunExpress)

    • Cologne (Germany)

    • Düsseldorf (Germany)

    • Frankfurt (Germany)

    • Hanover (Germany)

    • Leipzig (Germany)

    • Munich (Germany)

    • Stuttgart (Germany)

  • Austria (Senioren Reisen)

    • Linz (Austria)

    • Salzburg (Austria)

  • Poland, Czech Republic, and Scandinavian countries

  • Switzerland

    • Zurich (Switzerland)

