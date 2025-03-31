Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Bulgaria This Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 28, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Bulgaria This Weekend @Canva

Over the next 24 hours, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds, mostly in the hours before noon. Rainfall is expected in many areas, particularly during the night and afternoon, with some regions experiencing intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

On Saturday morning, due to elevated humidity levels, fog will form in certain lowland areas. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast, while in the Danube Plain, it will shift to a northeasterly direction. The minimum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, while daytime highs will be between 13°C and 18°C. In Sofia, the temperatures will fluctuate between a low of around 6°C and a high of approximately 13°C.

Mountain regions will also see predominantly cloudy skies, with some temporary clearings before noon. By the afternoon, rain showers will develop in many places, while snowfall is expected above 1,800 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the south-southwest. The expected maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 8°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be approximately 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy conditions will dominate, though temporary clearings are possible before noon, particularly along the northern coastline. A moderate southeasterly wind will persist, with maximum temperatures along the coast expected to range between 11°C and 16°C.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue in the coming days, with significant cloud cover and intermittent showers, some of which could be locally intense and accompanied by thunderstorms. On Sunday, widespread short-term rain is expected, with the possibility of thunderstorms in certain areas. Winds will remain light with an eastern component, while temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C in the morning and between 12°C and 17°C during the day.

