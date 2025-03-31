The Wait Is Over: When the First F-16 Will Arrive in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | March 28, 2025, Friday // 15:30
Bulgaria: The Wait Is Over: When the First F-16 Will Arrive in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12, marking a long-awaited milestone in the country’s defense modernization efforts. BNR writes that the aircraft will arrive on its own, refueling in mid-air, as confirmed by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The arrival is expected between March 26 and 28.

The announcement was initially made by Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev. This marks the beginning of the arrival process for Bulgaria’s first batch of eight F-16s, which are set to be delivered by the end of 2025—two years later than originally planned.

The procurement of the F-16 fighters has been a prolonged process, stretching back nearly two decades. The discussions began after Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004, with the initial goal of acquiring a squadron of up to 20 multi-role fighters equipped with modern electronics and weaponry between 2006 and 2015. However, delays and negotiations extended the timeline significantly.

As Bulgaria prepares to integrate the aircraft into its defense system, cooperation with the United States is ongoing. The U.S. Embassy has provided updates on the preparations, highlighting the joint efforts between the Bulgarian and U.S. Air Forces to ensure the smooth operation and maintenance of the F-16s.

Last week, Bulgarian Air Force specialists traveled to the 31st Aviation Wing in Aviano, Italy, to receive training alongside their American counterparts. This collaboration aims to ensure that Bulgaria is fully equipped to operate and maintain the advanced fighter jets, reinforcing their key role in the country’s air defense strategy.

Tags: F-16, Bulgaria, arrival

