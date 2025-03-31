Bulgargaz Proposes 14.3% Drop in Natural Gas Prices for April

Bulgargaz has proposed a significant reduction in natural gas prices for April, with a decrease of 14.3% compared to the previous month. The company's CEO, Veselin Sinabov, presented the proposal during an open session at the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC).

According to Sinabov, the anticipated price of natural gas for April is around 75 leva per megawatt hour (MWh). This adjustment is based on a decrease in demand and lower prices on the TTF, the leading European gas exchange.

EWRC Chairman Plamen Mladenovski confirmed the price revision, stating that the newly proposed rate of 75.08 leva per MWh represents a 14.3% drop from March. Initially, Bulgargaz had submitted a request on March 11 for a price of 80.75 leva per MWh, which was already 7.8% lower than the existing March rate of 87.58 leva per MWh.

The final decision on the proposed price will be made following regulatory review and approval.