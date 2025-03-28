Easter Support: 687,000 Bulgarian Pensioners to Receive 50 Leva Supplement

During a visit to the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced that funds have been secured for its reconstruction and modernization. She was accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Galya Dimitrova and Customs Agency Director Georgi Dimov. The planned renovation is set to begin within the next three months and will be completed within a year.

Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria’s busiest checkpoint, processed over a million vehicles last year, and Petkova emphasized the necessity of modernization to improve traffic flow and working conditions for border and customs officials. Georgi Dimov explained that the upgrade would increase capacity by 25%, with additional lanes at both entry and exit points. There will also be an expansion of light-duty traffic lanes, allowing flexible redirection based on real-time traffic needs. He stressed that these improvements align with the checkpoint’s crucial role in maintaining both national and European security.

Regarding financial support for pensioners, Petkova confirmed that Easter supplements will be provided. She stated that GERB leader Boyko Borissov has always supported financial assistance for pensioners during major holidays, and when GERB was in power, such payments were a consistent policy. After analyzing the 2025 state budget, the Ministry of Finance determined that 687,000 pensioners—those receiving pensions up to the poverty line of 638 leva—will receive an Easter supplement of 50 leva (25 euros) each.

Petkova noted that discussions on the matter took place with Borissov, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and coalition partners, leading to the decision to allocate 34.4 million leva for the payments. She confirmed that the government will submit the proposal next Wednesday for a formal vote.