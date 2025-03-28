Bulgaria's Hemus Highway Set for Full Completion by 2029, Minister Announces

Politics | March 28, 2025, Friday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Hemus Highway Set for Full Completion by 2029, Minister Announces

Bulgaria's Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov, has outlined an ambitious plan to complete the Hemus Motorway by 2029. In an interview with the "Code Stroitel" podcast of the newspaper "Stroitel," Ivanov revealed that Lot 1 of the highway, stretching from the "Boaza" junction to the "Dermantsi" junction, will be operational this year. The minister expressed confidence that, if the current government remains in power for the full four-year term, the entire motorway will be completed by 2029.

Construction permits have already been issued for one of the stages of Lot 4, with work set to begin in 2025. For Lot 9, which connects the "Buhovtsi" road junction to Targovishte, a construction permit is expected later this year. Final expropriation procedures are underway for this section.

The minister also shared that the capital program for infrastructure projects this year includes around 3 billion leva. Key focus areas in the budget include the continuation of the municipal program and the completion of major infrastructure projects. He highlighted that the State Budget Act has allocated 1.65 billion leva to cover expenses previously relied upon by municipalities, amounting to over 525 million leva in unpaid funds from the previous year.

Ivanov did not shy away from acknowledging challenges in implementing projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). He emphasized a critical 15-month delay, which he described as a result of "criminal inaction." The minister called on mayors to ensure the physical implementation of projects is completed and accepted by March next year, ahead of the final report due to the European Commission by June 2026. To mitigate any negative impacts on citizens, the ministry is launching the second stage of the National Renovation Program, which will receive 2.5 billion leva through the State Budget Act, to be invested through 2028.

Turning to other significant infrastructure projects, Ivanov provided updates on the Struma Motorway, which is on track to have at least the left lane completed by 2031, as per an agreement with the Bern Convention. The construction of the Kresna bypass is slated to begin this year to ease traffic congestion. Regarding the Vidin-Botevgrad expressway, the minister announced that the section between Botevgrad and Mezdra should be open by the end of June, with completion to the full stretch expected by 2026. Seven landslides were discovered during construction, with two already addressed and solutions underway for the remaining five.

On water infrastructure, Ivanov pointed out that over 30 billion leva is needed to rehabilitate Bulgaria's entire drinking and domestic water network. He urged local authorities to prioritize these projects when applying for funding through the Investment Program for Municipal Projects. The Luda Yana Dam is expected to be operational in 2024, with the assignment for the development of the Cherni Osam Dam’s Master Plan and feasibility studies set to begin in the same year.

In the realm of digitalization, Ivanov explained that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is following the National Strategy for Digital Transformation of the Construction Sector by 2030. This includes supporting the introduction of Building Information Modeling and the establishment of a Unified Information System for Spatial Planning.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hemus, Bulgaria, highway

Related Articles:

Declining Agricultural Land Prices in Bulgaria: A Trend Set to Last

The price of agricultural land in Bulgaria has been steadily declining

Business » Properties | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

European Investment Bank Expands Funding for Bulgaria’s Security Sector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced plans to double its funding for security and defense projects in Bulgaria in 2025

Politics » Defense | March 31, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares to Offset Electricity Price Hikes with Compensation for Households

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov reassured Bulgarian citizens that electricity bills will not be impacted by the upcoming market liberalization

Business » Energy | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Increasing Savings in Euros as Bank Lending Grows

Bulgaria's households are expected to continue increasing their savings

Business » Finance | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Foreign Investments in Bulgaria Surge by 17.7% in January

In January, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in foreign direct investments, with a total of 338 million euros, marking a rise of 17.7% or 50.8 million euros

Business » Finance | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Burgas and Varna Airports Announce Major Expansion with New Flight Destinations (FULL LIST)

Burgas and Varna airports are set to welcome a wide range of new routes and airlines this summer, reflecting an expected boost in tourism in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

The Wait Is Over: When the First F-16 Will Arrive in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is set to officially welcome its first F-16 fighter jet on April 12

Politics » Defense | March 28, 2025, Friday // 15:30

Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov Accused of Pressuring Officials on Public Tenders

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the "We Continue the Change" party, has been formally charged with threatening Alexander Yolovski, the former Minister of e-Government of Bulgaria

Politics | March 28, 2025, Friday // 12:30

Political Ultimatums and Coalition Talks Shape Bulgaria's Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his strong commitment to Bulgaria’s path toward the eurozone during a conversation with journalists in parliament

Politics | March 28, 2025, Friday // 11:47

Bulgaria Proposes Multinational Maritime Center to Secure Black Sea Shipping

Bulgaria has proposed hosting a multinational maritime center to ensure the safety of shipping in the western part of the Black Sea

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 19:20

94% of Bulgarians Want the War in Ukraine to End Through Negotiations, Most Blame the West

A recent survey conducted by the independent sociological agency "Myara" reveals that Bulgarian society is largely unified in its belief that Russia's war in Ukraine should end through negotiations

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:44

Bulgaria's President: The Stability of the Government Depends on the Architects of the Majority - Borissov and Peevski

President Rumen Radev commented on the current political situation in Bulgaria, noting that the stability of the government is not determined by the opposition’s vote of no confidenc

Politics | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria